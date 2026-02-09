Black Book Research Releases 2026 India Digital Health & Acute Care EHR Market Report Highlighting ABDM-Driven Procurement Shift, Rapid Cloud Adoption, and a Coming HIS Replacement Wave

New findings map where providers will realize measurable ROI and where vendors can win in India’s interoperability-first market cycle

Black Book Research today announced the release of its new market intelligence report, “India Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026: A Comprehensive Overview of Opportunities and the State of Adoption.” The publication delivers an end-to-end assessment of India’s fast-evolving provider IT landscape in 2026, including acute care EHR/HIS modernization, interoperability readiness, and the commercial realities shaping vendor selection and provider ROI.

India’s digital health market has moved beyond pilots and proofs of concept into measurable, transaction-scale adoption. As of January 2026, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) ecosystem tracked in the report reflects unprecedented national scale, including:

847.9 million ABHA numbers created

451,488 health facilities registered (HFR)

761,640 healthcare professionals registered (HPR)

1,627 active integrators and 392 successful integrators

24.7 million ABHA app downloads

In parallel, the report notes that Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS) incentives have been extended through March 2026, reinforcing a transaction-driven economic model that is reshaping hospital IT priorities and accelerating interoperability requirements in contracting.

A HIGH-GROWTH MODERNIZATION CYCLE: WHAT’S CHANGING IN 2026

Black Book’s analysis projects a high-growth scenario in which India’s acute care EHR/HIS spending and deployment activity expands at approximately 26% CAGR through 2030, driven by multi-site group expansion, payer digitization, and ABDM-enabled exchange economics. Buying decisions are shifting from standalone EMR projects to platform modernization programs that combine clinical systems, revenue and operations, diagnostics integration, digital front door capabilities, and auditable interoperability workflows.

To support procurement-grade planning, Black Book’s central-case forecasts point to the following adoption inflections:

Cloud-first new deployments: +65% (2028)

Private hospitals executing ABDM transactions at OPD scale: +85% (2030)

The report emphasizes that the next wave of value realization will come from selecting platforms and partners that can demonstrate live, workflow-integrated ABDM transaction capability; operational reliability and exception handling at OPD scale; DPDP-aligned privacy, auditability, and cybersecurity controls that are contract-scoped and testable; and measurable time-to-value outcomes. Leading programs are increasingly targeting 90-180 days to deploy core workflows and begin measurable adoption.

TOP VENDORS AND TOP CONTENDERS IN INDIA

The report’s vendor landscape identifies established platforms and scaled deployments across public-sector programs and private acute care networks. On the institutional side, it highlights major public-sector platforms such as NIC eHospital/NextGen eHospital and C-DAC light HMIS/eSushrut@Clinic, alongside enterprise-grade operational capabilities from providers such as TCS DigiGOV HMIS and Napier Healthcare supporting broader hospital workflows. Among high-momentum contenders, Black Book profiles cloud-forward, implementation-optimized platforms including KareXpert, MocDoc, SoftClinic, Medixcel, HaleMind, and Caresoft, which are increasingly competing on rapid onboarding, configurable workflows, patient engagement, and measurable ABDM transaction readiness. In ambulatory care, the report identifies Practo Ray and HealthPlix among prominent platforms supporting high-volume outpatient digitization and ABHA-linked adoption pathways.

Black Book also projects that by 2028, a top-tier cluster of vendors could account for approximately 60% of organized-sector new implementations, raising the stakes for differentiated delivery capacity, validated interoperability performance, and partner ecosystems.

REPORT AVAILABILITY

The 2026 India report includes market momentum through 2030, provider buying patterns, vendor positioning signals, implementation readiness benchmarks, and RFP-ready due diligence checklists for interoperability, security, privacy, and outcomes measurement. Executive briefings can be scheduled for providers, investors, and solution vendors.

Download gratis research at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/india-acute-care-ehr-and-digital-health-2026

ABOUT BLACK BOOK RESEARCH

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare market research and benchmarking firm focused on buyer sentiment, performance outcomes, and competitive positioning across healthcare IT, digital health, and healthcare outsourcing services. Black Book has conducted continuous, large-scale polling and satisfaction research in India specifically since 2003.

MEDIA CONTACT

Black Book Market Research LLC

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire