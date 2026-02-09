Sands & Associates Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Licensed Insolvency Trustee in Vancouver, Surrey, Abbotsford, Kelowna and Victoria

Sands & Associates, British Columbia’s largest firm of Licensed Insolvency Trustees, has been awarded the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Licensed Insolvency Trustee category for Vancouver, Surrey, Abbotsford, Kelowna and Victoria. Recognized for its compassionate, client-focused approach and trusted financial-recovery expertise, Sands & Associates continues to lead the province in helping individuals and families achieve a financial fresh start.

Founded in 1990, Sands & Associates has grown into a multi-award-winning firm providing professional debt help solutions across British Columbia. Led by a team of non-judgmental Licensed Insolvency Trustees and insolvency professionals, the firm helps thousands of residents navigate financial challenges with dignity and confidence every year.

“Our philosophy has always been to pair expert debt help with genuine care,” says Blair Mantin, President of Sands & Associates. “We believe in being debt-smart with heart – supporting people through one of life’s most stressful experiences with empathy, respect and practical solutions.”

Debt Help with a Human Approach

Sands & Associates provides government-qualified debt relief solutions including Consumer Proposals and personal bankruptcy filings, as well as credit counselling and financial-wellness support. The firm’s services are designed to be transparent, judgment-free and tailored to each client’s unique circumstances.

During a free, confidential consultation, clients receive clear, unbiased advice on every available option. From there, Sands & Associates’ team guides them through each step – from consultation to completion – with flexible options for in-person or virtual appointments.

“We know how overwhelming debt can feel,” says Blair. “Our goal is to help people see that financial recovery is not only possible – it’s achievable, and we’re here to make it easier.”

Serving Communities Across British Columbia

With conveniently located offices in Vancouver, Surrey, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Victoria and throughout the province, Sands & Associates provides accessible support to clients wherever they are. The firm’s hybrid service model also allows clients to complete their entire debt relief process from home, ensuring safety, privacy and flexibility.

Each Sands & Associates office is staffed by caring professionals who take time to understand every client’s unique situation. This personal approach, combined with expert financial knowledge, has earned the firm exceptional reviews and repeat recognition from both clients and consumer research bodies.

Recognition Based on Independent Research

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent market research that measures consumer satisfaction, reputation and overall service excellence. For Sands & Associates, this recognition underscores the trust they’ve earned among BC residents and highlights their consistent dedication to quality and compassion in financial recovery.

“We’re truly honoured to receive this award again,” says Blair. “It reflects the relationships we’ve built with clients across British Columbia and the difference that care and understanding can make in the debt relief journey.”

A Continued Commitment to Empowering Financial Recovery

As economic pressures continue to affect Canadians, Sands & Associates remains committed to expanding access to debt-education resources and improving financial literacy across the province. The firm continues to innovate its client experience with secure digital tools and enhanced outreach to ensure that debt help remains approachable, effective and stigma-free.

Sands & Associates’ mission is clear – to help British Columbians move beyond debt and toward a future of financial wellness.

To learn more about Sands & Associates or to book a free consultation, visit www.sands-trustee.com.

About Sands & Associates

Sands & Associates is an award-winning firm of Licensed Insolvency Trustees providing debt help services across British Columbia. Founded in 1990, the firm helps individuals and families achieve a financial fresh start through government-qualified solutions such as Consumer Proposals and personal bankruptcy, as well as education and budgeting support. With more than 35 years of experience, Sands & Associates is known for its compassionate, client-focused approach to debt help.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

