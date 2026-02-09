Resolve Legal Group Receives Consumer Choice Award for Family Law in Southern Alberta

Resolve Legal Group has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Family Law category for Southern Alberta. This recognition reflects the firm’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional legal representation while providing clients with comprehensive, wraparound support services.

Since its founding, Resolve Legal Group has built a reputation for going beyond traditional legal services. The firm’s approach combines legal expertise with practical, emotional, and community-based resources, ensuring clients are supported not only in the courtroom but in all aspects of their lives during major transitions. This unique, client-centered model has earned them the trust of families across Southern Alberta and the respect of peers in the legal community.

A Holistic Approach to Family Law

Resolve Legal Group stands apart in its mission to set families up for success long after their legal matters are resolved. The team integrates a variety of multi-disciplinary services into their practice, including access to financial advisors, mental health professionals, parenting experts, and housing resources. This holistic approach ensures clients are positioned to rebuild, adapt, and thrive after challenging life events.

“Family law is about more than legal outcomes – it’s about helping people navigate life changes with dignity, clarity, and the resources they need to move forward,” says the Resolve Legal Group team. “Our goal is to provide a safe and supportive environment while offering strategic, effective representation.”

Client-Centered, Solution-Focused Service

Every client’s situation is unique, which is why the firm emphasizes personalized strategies designed to reflect each family’s specific needs and goals. Whether assisting with separation agreements, custody arrangements, property division, or other family law matters, Resolve Legal Group prioritizes solutions that minimize conflict and encourage collaboration whenever possible.

The firm’s lawyers are skilled in various methods of dispute resolution, from negotiation and mediation to litigation when necessary. By tailoring their approach to each case, they help clients maintain control over outcomes while protecting the well-being of all involved, especially children.

Support Beyond the Courtroom

Understanding that legal disputes often coincide with emotional and logistical challenges, Resolve Legal Group offers programs and partnerships that extend support far beyond legal advice. Clients have access to:

Community connections that assist with housing, employment, and financial planning.

Mental health resources to support emotional resilience during stressful transitions.

Workshops and educational programs that equip families with the tools to manage change and plan for the future.

This comprehensive service model ensures that clients are not left to navigate post-resolution life on their own.

Commitment to the Southern Alberta Community

Since its inception, Resolve Legal Group has been deeply invested in the Southern Alberta community. The firm frequently participates in local initiatives, offers educational resources, and supports organizations that align with their mission of helping families succeed. This ongoing commitment reinforces their reputation as both skilled legal advocates and trusted community partners.

Why Clients Choose Resolve Legal Group

Clients choose Resolve Legal Group for their:

Expertise in family law , backed by years of experience and a track record of positive outcomes.

Holistic, multidisciplinary approach that addresses every aspect of life during and after a legal matter.

Compassionate, client-focused service that prioritizes dignity, respect, and long-term well-being.

This dedication has helped the firm build strong, lasting relationships with clients who value both professional excellence and genuine care.

To learn more about Resolve Legal Group’s services or to schedule a consultation, visit www.resolvelegalgroup.com or CLICK HERE.

