Revival Gold Kicks off 16,000-Meter Drill Program at Mercur Gold Project in Utah

Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV:RVG)(OTCQX:RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the mobilization of rigs for the 2026 drilling program at the Company’s Mercur Gold Project (“Mercur” or the “Project”) in Utah.

Highlights

2026 Mercur drill program is planned for 16,000 meters of reverse circulation (“RC”), core and auger drilling

Building on successful 2025 drilling, the 2026 Mercur drilling campaign is targeting: Completion of infill drilling to support a pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) for release in Q1 2027; Follow-up on resource extension targets at Main Mercur and high-grade intercepts at South Mercur ; Geotechnical, hydrogeological and condemnation drilling in support of PFS engineering; and, Auger drilling to test Mercur’s historical heap leach pads for potential future inclusion in Revival Gold’s mine plans.

Two RC rigs have mobilized to site with the first hole collared and advancing.

“Revival Gold drilled 115 holes for a total of almost 12,000 meters at Mercur in 2025. During the 2025 program the Company intercepted mineralization in multiple locations outside the current resource area”, said Hugh Agro, President & CEO.

Mr. Agro continued, “Revival Gold shares responded favourably to results from the Company’s 2025 program enabling our recently announced C$30 million financing. With this shareholder support we embark on a 16,000-meter 2026 drilling program of infill and exploration drilling and to complete engineering data collection in support of a PFS planned for release in Q1 2027”.

Marketing Services Agreements

The Company would also like to announce that it has engaged the services of High Tide Consulting Corp. (“High Tide”) to to provide corporate communications, investor relations and strategic marketing services. High Tide is expected to heighten capital market awareness and understanding of the Company and to assist with managing investor communications and expectations, through various outreach and marketing programs. The Company and High Tide have entered into an independent contractor’s agreement dated April 24, 2026 (the “Contractor’s Agreement”) where High Tide will receive a cash fee of C$5,000 plus applicable taxes per month. The Contractor’s Agreement is for an initial term of three months, is renewable by the Company and may be terminated by either party on at least 30 days written notice. High Tide is a company based in British Columbia, Canada, and offers a full suite of investor relations and communications services for public and private companies. High Tide is an arm’s length party to the Company.

In addition, the Company has engaged Equity Catalyst Partners, LLC (“ECP”), an arm’s-length service provider, to provide the Company certain investor relations and marketing services, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. Based in Washington, DC, USA, ECP specializes in media and investor relations services, within the natural resource sector. Under a consulting agreement dated April 24, 2026 (the “Consulting Agreement”), ECP will provide media relations, investor communication and market awareness services to the Company for a six-month term for a one-time fee of US$45,000, payable at the commencement of services. The Company will not issue any securities to ECP as compensation for its services.

As of the date hereof, to the Company’s knowledge, neither High Tide nor ECP (including their respective directors and officers) own any securities of the Company. The Contractor’s Agreement and Consulting Agreement are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company, and Mr. Dan Pace, RM SME, a QP and Chief Geologist for the Company.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “RVG” and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol “RVLGF”. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its U.S. exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

For further information, please contact Scott Trebilcock, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the plan to drill 16,000 meters at Mercur, statements with respect to the Company’s exploration potential, exploration, metallurgy, permitting and development activities, the goals and expected outcomes of the planned drilling and development program at Mercur, the prospectivity of any areas of Mercur and the expectation that the Company will commence a new drill program, the announced financing and plans to complete a pre-feasibility at Mercur.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to finance the development of its mineral properties; uncertainty as to whether there will ever be production at the Company’s mineral exploration and development properties; risks related to the Company’s ability to commence production at the projects and generate material revenues or obtain adequate financing for its planned exploration and development activities; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying resource and reserve estimates; mining and development risks, including risks related to infrastructure, accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in development, construction or production; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company’s mineral deposits; the uncertainties involving success of exploration, development and mining activities; permitting timelines; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; unexpected cost increases in estimated capital and operating costs; the need to obtain permits and government approvals; material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE: Revival Gold Inc.

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