Biorasi Unveils New Website to Drive Sponsor Success with Biotech-Centric Strategies and Modular CRO Solutions

Relaunch puts customized CRO services front and center for today’s Biotech and Biopharma innovators.

Biorasi, a leading global full-service contract research organization (CRO), has relaunched its website to reflect a bold new direction: Empowering biotech sponsors with modular clinical trial solutions, AI-powered tools, and a renewed focus on sponsor-centric strategy.

“The future of clinical research belongs to those who can adapt, innovate, and deliver,” said Chris O’Brien, CEO of Biorasi. “Our new website reflects a strategic evolution – one that puts biotech sponsors at the center of smarter, faster, and more flexible trials. It’s a touchstone for the modular solutions and AI-powered tools that will define the next era of clinical success.”

Key updates to the website include:

Focused Study Solutions: Critical standalone service offerings deliver the same high-performance features found in Biorasi’s full-service strategies: Study Rescue and Recovery Packages: Designed to salvage struggling clinical trials and restore timelines. Flexible Data Sciences Solutions: Advanced analytics and biostatistics available as standalone services. Specialized Services: Including Quality Assurance, Clinical Monitoring, and Safety & Pharmacovigilance, tailored to sponsor needs. Accelerated Startup Modules: Fast-track solutions for trials requiring rapid market entry.

AI-Powered Feasibility: Dynamic clinical site modeling combined with targeted feasibility outreach and enrollment forecasting.

New Sponsor Strategy: A sharpened focus on the CRO competencies that matter most: Reliability, Flexibility, and Accessibility.

The redesigned website celebrates Biorasi’s over two decades of industry leadership, clinical trial experience, and operational excellence:

Over 200 global studies executed.

Five FDA approvals in the past seven years.

$150M+ in recovered rescue studies.

6 weeks or less for database go-live.

Kickoff Meetings in 10 business days after LOI/WO.

60% repeat business from returning sponsors.

Studies conducted in 48 countries, reaching 65% of the global population.

About Biorasi

Biorasi is a global clinical research organization (CRO) that delivers speed-to-market strategies for small to midsized biotech and biopharma sponsors. With over two decades of expertise in running clinical trials across dermatology, oncology, neurology, nephrology, and other key therapeutic areas, Biorasi leverages reliable, flexible, and accessible solutions necessary to succeed in today’s dynamic and evolving clinical trials industry. Contact Biorasi at info@biorasi.com / (786) 388-0700.

SOURCE: Biorasi, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire