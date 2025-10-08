Chemours’ Trusted Chemistry in Action: Improving Data Center Impact Through Liquid Cooling

Data centers operate around the clock, consuming significant amounts of electricity and water for heat management and cooling needs. As rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI), high-powered computing, and crypto mining drives data center growth globally, we must find more efficient and sustainable cooling solutions. Traditionally, these facilities have relied on air- and water-cooling. Chemours’ Liquid Cooling Venture, which leverages more than 90 years of expertise in thermal management, is working alongside industry leaders to drive sustainable innovation forward as it provides a comprehensive portfolio of data center cooling solutions.

Data center operators are working to drive down energy and water consumption to advance sustainability in their facilities and decrease costs. Liquid cooling technology-such as Chemours’ Opteon™ two-phase immersion cooling fluid-is helping lower water and energy consumption, as well as CO 2 emissions when compared to traditional air-cooled systems. The technology enables data centers to reduce their cooling energy usage by up to 90%, their total cost of ownership by up to 40% and their physical footprint by up to 60%, and nearly eliminates water use. Additionally, Chemours’ liquid cooling solutions support circularity-enabling heat and fluids to be easily recovered and reused to drive further efficiency and sustainability benefits.

Optimizing Resource Efficiency

LiquidStack-a liquid cooling company-and Chemours commissioned a study from Syska Hennessy Group to examine the efficiency and climate adaptability of data center cooling technologies. The study examined different cooling technologies, such as single-phase direct-to-chip, single-phase immersion cooling, and two-phase immersion cooling, in a range of climates worldwide, including Copenhagen, Ashburn, Virginia, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi. A total cost of ownership (TCO) tool was developed to analyze impacts of energy, water, and costs. Two-phase immersion cooling emerged as the optimal solution, offering the best energy efficiency, water usage effectiveness, and the lowest total cost of ownership.

