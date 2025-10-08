Leaders Named in Accountable Care and Value-Based Care Technology and Advisory Ecosystem

Black Book Survey results reveal the twenty-five firms shaping the next generation of accountable care infrastructure released in orchestration with the opening events of the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations (NAACOS) Fall 2025 Meeting in Washington, D.C.

The healthcare industry’s transition toward value-based care continues to accelerate, driven by analytics, automation, and interoperability platforms purpose-built for accountable care delivery.

The national survey conducted by Black Book Research identified the top-rated software, managed service, and consulting firms supporting Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), provider networks, and risk-bearing entities. The findings highlight leaders across 19 distinct categories, evaluated using 18 qualitative key performance indicators (KPIs) designed specifically for accountable care and value-based performance measurement.

Key Findings:

82% of ACO executives report increasing investment in analytics, interoperability, and risk management.

68% of provider networks expanded care-coordination and engagement tools tied to shared-savings performance.

Nearly 70% of payers integrated community and SDoH data into population health programs.

ACOs combining technology platforms with advisory services achieved a 20%-30% higher ROI on shared-savings outcomes year over year.

Methodology:

Results are based on crowdsourced responses from 1,488 U.S. healthcare organizations, including ACOs, CINs, payers, physician practices, and enablement firms. The ten month survey achieved a 95% confidence level with an aggregate ±3.0% margin of error, using Black Book’s 18-item ACO/VBC KPI framework to evaluate interoperability, scalability, predictive analytics, ROI transparency, and governance readiness. Each recognition reflects excellence within a critical function of value-based care infrastructure. Organizations were rated on interoperability, data accuracy, usability, and measurable quality improvement. The following vendors, platforms, and advisors represent the top-performing firms across twenty categories, based on composite KPI scoring and validated satisfaction results.

ACCOUNTABLE CARE ORGANIZATIONS (ACOs) TECHNOLOGY

Population Health & Risk Stratification: Innovaccer – Cloud-native population health and data interoperability platform unifying EHR, claims, and SDoH data with real-time predictive analytics to support shared-savings and performance improvement across ACO networks.

Population Health Analytics & Data Platform:Arcadia – Enterprise analytics and data platform enabling unified clinical and claims integration, risk modeling, and value-based contract performance optimization for ACOs and population health programs.

Value‑Based Contracting & Reconciliation:Cedar Gate Technologies – Financial analytics and contract‑modeling suite enabling real‑time performance forecasting and reconciliation across Medicare and commercial arrangements.

Quality Performance & Reporting (Provider eCQMs/MIPS/APP):Medisolv – End‑to‑end eCQM/MIPS/APP quality measurement and CMS submissions for providers and ACO participants.

Governance & Compliance Enablement:Lumeris – Value‑based care enablement partner providing technology‑powered operations, multi‑payer contracting expertise, and governance support for ACO performance.

Managed Population Health Services:Caravan Health (a Signify Health company, CVS Health) – Turnkey analytics, compliance, and quality services for community‑based and mid‑market

PROVIDER GROUPS (CINs, IDNs, PCP NETWORKS) TECHNOLOGY

Care Coordination Platforms:ThoroughCare – End‑to‑end care‑management workflows for CCM, RPM, TCM, and team‑based care aligned to value‑based models.

Risk Adjustment Optimization:Reveleer – AI‑assisted coding and chart review platform supporting HCC risk‑score optimization for shared‑risk contracts.

Patient Engagement Systems:Artera (formerly WELL Health) – Omnichannel, HIPAA‑compliant patient communication platform with automation and experience analytics.

Digital Therapeutics & Remote Monitoring:Rimidi – Specialty‑specific RPM platform enabling data‑driven chronic‑disease programs and outcomes tracking.

SDoH & Community Integration:findhelp (formerly Aunt Bertha) – National social‑care referral network providing closed‑loop referrals and reporting.

Post-Acute and Transitional Care Enablement:WellSky – Cross-continuum care coordination and analytics platform connecting hospitals, home health, and post-acute providers to optimize transitions, reduce readmissions, and improve total-cost performance under value-based models.

PAYERS AND RISK-BEARING ORGANIZATIONS TECHNOLOGY

Network Analytics & Performance:MedeAnalytics – Multi‑payer analytics for cost, utilization, quality, and provider network performance in value‑based contracts.

Capitation & APM Operations:Edifecs – Population Payment Management and value‑based contracting administration with audit‑ready transparency.

SDoH Networks:Unite Us – Social‑care referral infrastructure integrated with payer systems for member engagement and outcome tracking.

Payer Quality Measurement (HEDIS/Stars):Inovalon – Certified quality measurement and reporting (HEDIS/Stars) with predictive analytics and forecasting.

CONVENERS, AGGREGATORS, AND MSO ENTITIES TECHNOLOGY

Physician-Led ACO Enablement Platform:Aledade – National network and enablement platform supporting independent primary-care practices with analytics, contracting, and performance services to succeed in MSSP and commercial value-based programs.

ACO Enablement Platforms:Pearl Health – Predictive attribution and enablement for independent physician groups participating in MSSP/ACO REACH.

Managed Services for Quality & Finance:Privia Health – Physician‑enablement model with centralized performance operations for affiliated medical groups

Integrated BI Suites:Health Catalyst – Enterprise data warehouse and analytics integrating financial, clinical, and operational metrics.

CONSULTING, ADVISORY, AND STRATEGIC ENABLEMENT PARTNERS

CareAllies (an HCSC business) – ACO enablement and payer‑provider collaboration services specializing in contracting optimization and performance.

Leavitt Partners (an HMA company) – Strategic advisory on governance, ACO REACH participation, and regulatory navigation.

Milliman Health – Actuarial advisory for value‑based reimbursement design and benchmark analysis.

CROSS-CUTTING INFRASTRUCTURE & AI PLATFORMS

Interoperability Middleware:Redox – Enterprise-grade data exchange engine offering secure FHIR/HL7 integration across multi-EHR ecosystems, enabling seamless data liquidity for ACO networks.

Predictive AI & Risk Modeling:ClosedLoop.ai – Explainable AI platform delivering validated risk predictions and utilization forecasts aligned with CMS accountable care quality frameworks.

SURVEY PERFORMANCE FRAMEWORK (18 QUALITATIVE KPIs)

The 2025 survey measured vendor and advisor performance using 18 qualitative KPIs tailored to accountable care delivery. These indicators assessed interoperability depth, data quality, and normalization across multi-source systems, along with the precision and transparency of predictive analytics and risk modeling. Respondents also evaluated automation of clinical quality measures such as HEDIS, eCQM, and MIPS; integration of social determinants of health data; and usability and workflow alignment for care teams.

Additional metrics captured implementation speed, client support responsiveness, time-to-value, ROI transparency, governance readiness, financial reconciliation accuracy, security and privacy, scalability, ecosystem reach, vendor transparency, and innovation velocity. Together, these KPIs comprise Black Book’s proprietary benchmark for linking technology performance to measurable quality and cost outcomes in accountable care.

ABOUT BLACK BOOK RESEARCH

Black Book Research is the healthcare industry’s largest independent market intelligence and benchmarking firm, delivering crowdsourced, vendor-neutral performance data across more than 300 healthcare technology and services categories.

For more than a decade, Black Book has been dedicated to advancing value-based care and accountable care innovation, providing transparent benchmarks that guide providers, payers, and technology firms toward higher performance in risk-based healthcare. Each Black Book study leverages one of the industry’s most statistically robust crowdsourced respondent panels, producing validated, high-confidence results that reflect the experiences of executives, clinicians, financial leaders, and population-health professionals nationwide.

For media inquiries or to request the 2025 Accountable Care & Value-Based Ecosystem Reports, Email: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

