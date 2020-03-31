BillingPlatform Ranks No. 1,557 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Annual List

For the 4th consecutive year, the global leader in revenue lifecycle management is named as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies with a 332% three-year revenue growth rate

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BillingPlatform, the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today’s innovative business models, today announced it ranks No. 1,557 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is BillingPlatform’s fourth consecutive year making the list, and this year was based on its three-year revenue growth rate of 332%.

Inc. 5000’s prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

“To be ranked on the prestigious Inc. 5000 is an honor, but to have made the list for four years in a row speaks volumes about the dedication of our team to delivering business value to our customers,” said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. “At BillingPlatform, we continuously strive to provide our customers with the industry’s most advanced revenue lifecycle management platform that adapts to unique business needs, helping customers grow revenue, reduce costs and improve the customer experience.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this past year, including being named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications, recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research’s “The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions,” being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as the Overall Leader and an “Exemplary Vendor” in Ventana Research’s Subscription Management Value Index report, named to Constellation Research’s Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortList™ , positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research, named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications Vendor Assessment and positioned as the leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ Report for Subscription and Billing Management. The company was also recognized for a fourth year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its fourth consecutive year and recognized by SIIA for the second consecutive year as the Best Subscription Billing Solution in the CODiE Awards .

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

