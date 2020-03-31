AlphaPoint Named to 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AlphaPoint is Recognized by Inc. Magazine for its Revenue Growth and Entrepreneurial Success

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AlphaPoint, a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure of exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and banking, today announced it is named on the 2024 Inc. 5000, the magazine’s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the third time AlphaPoint has made this prestigious list of the most successful companies.

“AlphaPoint’s mission to enable access to digital assets globally is being recognized for driving business growth and creating new opportunities for our customers,” said Igor Telyatnikov, CEO, AlphaPoint. “We are very proud to make the Inc. 5000 list, which acknowledges our strong momentum, including new executive hires, new offices in LATAM, and new prominent clients, such as Wenia, a Bancolombia Group company. Over the past 11 years, AlphaPoint has facilitated over $1 trillion in transactions across more than 10 million users globally.”

The prestigious recognition provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Oracle, Ripple and many known high tech brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 showcases companies that have not only achieved rapid revenue growth but have done so while overcoming significant challenges, such as inflationary pressures, rising capital costs, and persistent hiring difficulties. AlphaPoint’s inclusion in this esteemed list underscores our success in navigating these headwinds. With over $5 billion in monthly transaction volume across our client exchange portfolio and facilitating more than $100 million in trades annually, our growth is driven by the strategic expansion of our product suite. This cycle highlights our ongoing success with Wenia and Chivo in El Salvador, alongside the rollout of brokerage solutions, OTC services, wallets, payments, liquidity services, asset tokenization, and more. In total, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have collectively added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years, and AlphaPoint is proud to contribute to this impact.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

About AlphaPoint

AlphaPoint is a global financial technology company providing digital asset infrastructure to power the next generation of exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and banking. Our full-suite products provide trusted, secure, scalable, and customizable solutions for trading, payments, lending, custody, and more.

AlphaPoint has enabled over 150 customers in 35 countries including the CME Group, XP Securities, and Chivo. AlphaPoint has powered over 1 trillion in trading volume and the technology has handled billions in assets on the platform. Over the past decade, AlphaPoint has received multiple prestigious awards recognizing its innovations, exponential growth, and leading technology in the fintech and digital asset space. AlphaPoint continues to empower clients to build, launch, and operate global marketplaces and financial applications. For more information, please visit https://alphapoint.com/ and connect on LinkedIn , and X .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.‘s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alphapoint-named-to-2024-inc-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies-302220987.html

SOURCE AlphaPoint Corporation