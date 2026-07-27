B&H Is Stocking More Prestige High-End Pro Audio Brands than Ever Before

From home studios to world-class recording facilities, B&H now offers an expanded selection of premium studio recording equipment and boutique pro audio brands

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — B&H is proud to announce the significant expansion of prestige brands offered in the Pro Audio category, further solidifying its status as a premier purveyor of high-end, boutique equipment for the studio recording and audio production market. Whether you’re building a recording studio, collecting gear for a live sound rig, or building a home theater system, B&H is your one-stop shop for each and every part of the process, regardless of the scale or budget.

The inclusion and expansion of prestige pro audio brands on offer cover many aspects of audio production.

Established professional and home recording studios looking for the best rack-mounted and 500-series audio modules can consider the gorgeous modern analog equipment from Tegeler and Hazelrigg or purchase one of the many legendary tube and passive EQs from Pultec (a.k.a. Pulse Technologies), whose legacy is now being carried on by Paul Wolff of Wolff Audio. The addition of Pultec EQs to the B&H catalog is particularly exciting news. Not so long ago, B&H only had one EQP model for sale—we now offer the full lineup of Pultec EQs, including both program and mastering versions, as well as the MEQ-500 and EQP-500x 500-series modules, so you can get the Pultec sound with a wide variety of setups!

Those looking to begin the studio recording journey or are ready for a massive upgrade can select and customize large-format recording consoles, controllable patchbays, and boutique handmade rack gear and 500-series EQs, preamps, and compressors from the iconic Wolff Audio and the storied API. We’re also stocking more of API’s gear in general—some of the highlights include the Class-A amped tube T25 preamp and T12 compressor/limiter, the TransZformer LLX guitar and bass pedals, and “The Box 8” 24-channel recording console. The API gear on hand has greatly expanded, so be sure to check the entire API brand page.

If you’re looking for the best monitoring/speaker systems in the world for your studio or home theater, you can now choose between products from DSP-free Amphion and DSP-powered Ex Machina; both manufacturers produce some of the most sought-after loudspeakers, monitors, amplifiers, and bass extenders that exist.

Professional enterprise studios and live venues can get in on the action as well. B&H is stocking the highest quality configurable AD/DA converters, interfaces, and monitoring solutions from best-in-class manufacturers Digital Audio Denmark (DAD) and Burl Audio.

With all these exciting new brands in stock, we’re doubling down on our commitment to offering the most pristine, prestigious, and professional audio equipment in the world; because B&H is more than a camera shop for creative professionals of every walk of life.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting

resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry’s best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H’s Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

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SOURCE B&H Photo