Moore Introduces SimioAudience Ensemble Vantage, a Next-Generation AI Tool for Smarter Donor Acquisition

Moore’s advanced predictive technology helps nonprofits identify the best potential donors with greater precision to significantly improve fundraising performance.

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, announces the launch of SimioAudience Ensemble Vantage, its cutting-edge donor acquisition modelling that uses AI to help purpose-driven organizations discover the best prospective donors and increase fundraising success.

SimioAudience Ensemble Vantage is built on Moore’s SimioCloud, the industry-leading fundraising intelligence system with 2.3 billion donation records across more than 800 organizations and over 45,000 donor signals per constituent. When combined with SimioCloud’s AI modeling, SimioAudience Ensemble Vantage identifies an organization’s best prospective donors with greater precision and uncovers new and emerging donors other systems don’t.

The benefits of SimioAudience Ensemble Vantage include:

Smarter Audience Selection: Learns continuously from campaign performance to improve donor targeting over time.

Learns continuously from campaign performance to improve donor targeting over time. Greater Precision: Combines multiple predictive models to identify the prospects most likely to respond.

Combines multiple predictive models to identify the prospects most likely to respond. More Consistent Results: Adapts automatically as donor behavior changes, helping improve acquisition performance from campaign to campaign.

Adapts automatically as donor behavior changes, helping improve acquisition performance from campaign to campaign. Customized Performance: Optimized for the goals that matter most, including response rate, average gift or a combination of both.

Optimized for the goals that matter most, including response rate, average gift or a combination of both. Proven AI Innovation: Combines Moore’s proven modeling expertise with advanced AI to deliver smarter acquisition decisions and fuel fundraising success.

“Organizations need every advantage they can get when identifying and engaging the right supporters,” said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. “SimioAudience Ensemble Vantage helps nonprofits strengthen donor acquisition and fuel long-term growth with even better data-driven decisions.”

Designed for organizations with established acquisition programs, SimioAudience Ensemble Vantage helps reduce manual model management while continuously refining audience selection based on actual campaign performance.

“Every fundraising campaign generates valuable insights,” said Doug Kaczmarek, chief data officer of Moore. “SimioAudience Ensemble Vantage uses those insights to continually improve how acquisition audiences are discovered, giving organizations a more precise and reliable way to identify prospective donors.”

Moore has long been recognized for its expertise in analytics, data and advanced AI techniques, consistently driving enhanced fundraising efforts for America’s most significant causes. SimioAudience Ensemble Vantage is another example of Moore’s drive for innovation by advancing how AI can help the purpose-driven sector make smarter decisions and strengthen long-term fundraising success.

For more information about SimioAudience Ensemble Vantage, visit wearemoore.com/simioaudience.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth.

Media Contact

Mac McKeever

mmckeever@wearemoore.com

207-841-6110

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SOURCE Moore