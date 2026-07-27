Stoneridge Announces Largest MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System Bus and Coach Program to Date

NOVI, Mich., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Stoneridge, Inc. today announced a major new program award for its MirrorEye Camera Monitor System (CMS), further strengthening the company’s position as a leader in advanced vision and safety technologies.

The award, the largest bus and coach CMS program in Stoneridge’s history, is with an existing bus platform of a leading global commercial vehicle manufacturer. The program represents approximately $42.3 million in projected lifetime revenue and approximately $10.6 million in estimated peak annual revenue, with full commercialization expected in 2027.

This milestone reflects the continued expansion of MirrorEye across the global bus and coach market, further validating the technology’s scalability and growing adoption in both commercial trucking and public transportation applications. The award also reinforces MirrorEye’s role in improving visibility, enhancing safety, and increasing driver confidence in increasingly complex operating environments.

“This latest program award is a strong signal of where the industry is headed and the broader transformation underway as OEMs accelerate the shift toward digitalization and next-generation technologies,” said Natalia Noblet, President and CEO, at Stoneridge. “Transit operators are looking for safer, smarter, and more efficient solutions, and MirrorEye continues to deliver on all fronts. Just as importantly, it reflects the strength of our customer relationships and the trust we’ve built to create a foundation for continuous collaboration and future program opportunities.”

The announcement builds on the successful launch of the MirrorEye MP II system, the latest evolution of Stoneridge’s MirrorEye technology platform specifically engineered for buses and coaches. MirrorEye MP II integrates advanced safety capabilities, including Blind Spot Information System (BSIS) and Moving Off Information System (MOIS) features, along with digital video output functionality for recording and analysis. These capabilities support compliance with the European Union’s General Safety Regulation (EU 2019/2144) while helping operators improve safety for passengers, drivers, and vulnerable road users.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global supplier of safe and efficient electronic systems and technologies. Our systems and products power vehicle intelligence, while enabling safety and security for on- and off-highway transportation sectors around the world. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

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SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.