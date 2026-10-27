Beyond Borders: How Cardtonic’s FINTRAC Registration Lays the Groundwork for Global Scale

Let’s be honest: when you hear “regulatory compliance”, your brain probably shifts straight into sleep mode. It sounds like the kind of corporate jargon that is bound to bore you anytime it is just raised up in a conversation.

Yet, behind the scenes, how a company handles these boring paperwork dictates whether it will sink or swim. For fintechs trying to leap across international borders, winning over strict financial regulators is no longer a mere compliance checkbox. It is now the ultimate test of whether you are actually ready for the big leagues.

Cardtonic , a leading African fintech focused on virtual dollar cards, gift card trading, and other digital products, and its sister company, Pil , focused on spend management and corporate cards for businesses, have done just that. Recently, they were officially registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) in Canada.

This milestone is not just an extra line on their corporate profile. It is indeed a masterclass in what it takes for an African-built tech brand to roll up its sleeves and play on the global stage.

The Roots: From a Conference Visit to a Cross-Border Expansion Strategy

Every adventure has its root in something simple, and for Cardtonic, the journey to Western markets did not kick off in the corporate boardroom. It started with a simple conference visit to Canada, where co-founder Usman Balogun, Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Sohe, and Growth Lead Tomisin Oduyemi decided to see what life looked like outside their comfort zone.

The original thought was pretty casual: Let’s just check out what building beyond our home market could actually look like.

That little curiosity trip changed everything. It took the team from merely “talking about expansion” to laying the “hard, physical infrastructure” for it.

Looking back at that transition, CEO Emmanuel Sohe shares:

“From our first steps into the Canadian market to now having our company officially registered as a Money Services Business with FINTRAC, we’ve gone from talking about expansion to laying the groundwork for it”.

For Cardtonic, this isn’t just about setting up shop in North America. It is part of a much bigger plan: to build a borderless financial platform designed to serve customers “irrespective of their geo”. As Sohe puts it:

“While we continue to broaden our footprint globally, this is a major milestone towards our goal of building a business with the infrastructure and ambition to serve every customer irrespective of their geo”.

The Unglamorous Reality: What Achieving FINTRAC Registration Actually Took

The behind-the-scenes of this milestone was not as glamorous; it required arduous compliance work. Entering a foreign financial market requires navigating intricate regulatory structures, and for Cardtonic, the road to clearing Canadian standards was no exception.

To provide a peek into the rigours of this process, Honour Osagie, Legal and Compliance Lead at Cardtonic pulled back the curtain on what the process actually felt like:

“So, what did it actually take to establish a financial services business in a new jurisdiction? It started with asking questions. What are the regulatory obligations? What does the business need to have in place? Do our policies and controls meet the market’s requirements? Does the structure support how the business intends to operate?”

Finding those answers did not happen at once. It took multiple loops of trying, testing, and documenting:

“The regulatory work, as usual, went on in the background for a while: you review, you question, you align, you document, and you review again. We found it mostly interesting, but it was also hard yet necessary work that has now created the compliance foundation on which these businesses can responsibly operate in a new market.”

Clinching this approval hands Cardtonic massive street cred. It also opens doors to global banking partnerships and proves they can actually be trusted. As Osagie puts it:

“This FINTRAC registration is not just a line on a corporate profile. It reflects the completion of an important regulatory process and adds another layer of structure to businesses that continue to grow internationally”.

A Blueprint for African Fintechs Scaling Into Western Jurisdictions

Cardtonic has just proven that African-built fintechs do not just solve local problems; they have the discipline, risk frameworks, and governance required to meet the rigorous standards of Western regulators.

Scaling across continents is rarely straightforward, and Cardtonic has provided a blueprint to African fintechs looking to scale into Western markets. CEO Emmanuel Sohe talked about the real-world complexity of pulling off this feat:

“… when you’re building from Africa and into Western markets, there are even more layers to consider. There are products to refine, customers to understand, teams to align, and, just as importantly, financial systems and banking partnerships to put in place, alongside the legal and regulatory requirements to navigate.”

Cardtonic has shown that stepping onto the global stage is not an impossible dream for the aspiring African fintech. It is just a matter of doing the hard, disciplined work.

Closing Thoughts

For Cardtonic, getting FINTRAC registration is definitely not the finish line, although it is a big win. It is just the foundation of a bigger multi-year expansion roadmap.

If there is one key takeaway here, it is the fact that sustainable global growth cannot be rushed. You build it on a foundation of regulatory trust, relentless discipline when conducting business, and an unwavering commitment to what the customer actually needs.

About Cardtonic

Cardtonic is an African fintech company offering virtual dollar cards, gift card trading, and other digital financial products. Its sister company, Pil, focuses on corporate cards and spend management solutions that help businesses manage their finances more efficiently. Together, both companies are committed to building innovative financial solutions that simplify payments, improve financial accessibility, and support their long-term ambition of serving customers across international markets.

Media Contact:

Cardtonic PR Team

support@cardtonic.com

SOURCE: Cardtonic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire