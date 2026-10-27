Sandbox VR Expands in Miami Area with Second Location at The Falls, Opening October 30

Sandbox VR brings the ‘best virtual reality experience on the planet’ to The Falls

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sandbox VR, the world’s premier venue for virtual reality experiences, will open its second location in the Greater Miami area on October 30 at The Falls. The more than 4,100-square-foot venue at 8888 SW 136th Street, Unit 407A, will be operated by Immersa Entertainment LLC and franchise operators Carolina Brost and William Santiago. Guests who book online by October 29 can save 25% on tickets at https://sandboxvr.com/miami/the-falls.

Sandbox VR Opens October 30 at The Falls in Greater Miami: Celebrate with 25% Off When You Book by October 29

The Falls is a 55-acre open-air shopping, dining and entertainment destination in South Florida. Sandbox VR’s new venue includes four private holodecks where groups of up to six guests suit up with headsets, haptic vests, and motion trackers for full-body immersion. The technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another, creating the feeling of living inside the action together. After each session, guests receive personalized highlight videos to relive and share their adventure.

“As local business owners, we believe entertainment should be more than just an activity – it should be an opportunity to bring people together, create lasting memories, and strengthen our community. Opening our second entertainment venue with a franchise of Sandbox VR is an exciting next chapter in our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. Our priority has always been to provide a safe, fun, and welcoming environment where families, friends, and colleagues can enjoy innovative, high-quality entertainment. We are proud to bring this world-class immersive experience to The Falls and look forward to continuing to serve the South Florida community that has supported us throughout our journey,” said Carolina Brost and William Santiago, Owners, Sandbox VR The Falls.

Sandbox VR operates both corporate-owned locations and a robust franchise program, and recently hit $300M in lifetime sales while scaling to 100 global locations across five continents and 13 countries since launching in 2016. The company is redefining group entertainment with immersive experiences that transform any outing into lasting memories. Built by a team of veteran developers from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft, Sandbox VR delivers full-body immersion through exclusive content and original experiences, including the recently launched Stranger Things: Catalyst, in collaboration with Netflix, and the new Age of Dinosaurs experience in partnership with the Natural History Museum of London and leading dinosaur experts.

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 250,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide. With over 6 million lifetime tickets sold across five continents, the company has established itself as the global leader in location-based virtual reality. Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry.

To learn more or book an experience at Sandbox VR The Falls, visit https://sandboxvr.com/miami/the-falls.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 100 venues around the globe through a franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts over 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR gives guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 6 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become a leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and a two-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $70 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

Media Contact:

Carolina Brost, Owner

Immersa Entertainment LLC

dba Sandbox VR The Falls

(786) 530-2020

sandboxvr.thefalls@gmail.com

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SOURCE Sandbox VR