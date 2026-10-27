Buc-ee’s to Break Ground on New Travel Center in Lafayette, LA on November 9th

Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its newest travel center in Lafayette, LA on Monday, November 9th at 11:00 AM CST. Buc-ee’s will celebrate the start of the first Buc-ee’s in Louisiana with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Located at Interstate 10 & Louisiana Ave., Lafayette, LA. Buc-ee’s Lafayette will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee’s favorites – including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal, and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions for over 40 years.

Attendees of the Buc-ee’s Lafayette groundbreaking ceremony will include Mayor Monique Boulet, Parish and City Council Members Boudreaux, Broussard, Guilbeau, Hebert, Hooks, Naguin, Tabor, Richard, Rubin and Stansbury; State Legislators Boudreaux (Gerald), Myers, Boudreaux (Doyle), Carlson, Chassion, and Hebert; DOTD Assistant Secretary Eric Dauphine; and LEDA’s Board of Commissioners.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 57 stores in total. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Virginia and Colorado.

Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development, said, “This I-10 Louisiana location is finally happening, and we could not be happier to be here in Lafayette. From Texas to Florida, Buc-ee’s is the perfect place to stop for clean restrooms and great BBQ, over and over again!”

Buc-ee’s Lafayette will bring at least 200+ full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s is the world’s most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s is known for pristine bathrooms, friendly service, unique collection of gifts, Buc-ee’s apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee’s has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com

Media Contact:

Crissy Gonzales, Media Manager

media@buc-ees.com

SOURCE: Buc-ee’s

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire