Best Website Builder for Small Business (2025): Squarespace Named Top Website Creator and AI Builder by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Expert Consumers has recognized Squarespace as the best website builder for small businesses, citing its combination of intuitive design, guided AI features, and all-in-one business tools that simplify how entrepreneurs build and manage their online presence.

Best Website Builder

Squarespace – a design-driven platform that helps entrepreneurs and small businesses create professional websites with built-in tools for e-commerce, marketing, and analytics.

Customers may use the coupon code NICELY10 during checkout to access discounted pricing on Squarespace website plans.

For small businesses, creating a website often ranks high among the most time-consuming and technical challenges of getting started. Between design, content, and digital marketing, the process can feel out of reach for owners who lack coding skills or access to large creative teams. As AI technology continues to reshape the digital landscape, tools that make web design faster, more accessible, and more aligned with a brand’s goals have become essential.

Empowering Small Businesses Through Smart Design

Squarespace has built its reputation on clean design and accessible tools, offering small business owners flexible ways to create their websites.

The Blueprint AI Builder, introduced in 2024, offers a guided, step-by-step way to build a website that reflects a user’s goals and preferences. Instead of relying solely on automated output, this AI website maker engages users through prompts and layout choices, helping them preview and fine-tune designs in real time before publishing.

For faster setup, Blueprint AI Builder templates generate ready-made layouts with curated content that fits the business type and style preferences. Owners can personalize these templates to align with their visual identity and messaging.

The third option, Designer Website Templates, represents Squarespace’s classic approach: a collection of professionally crafted layouts that can be customized using the Fluid Engine drag-and-drop editor. Users can edit pages, rearrange elements, and adjust design details without coding, giving complete creative freedom within a visually consistent framework.

Designed to Scale with Business Growth

For entrepreneurs, design is only part of the equation. Running a small business often means balancing sales, marketing, and customer communication, areas where Squarespace’s integrated ecosystem offers real value. The platform’s built-in ecommerce, scheduling, and marketing tools eliminate the need to manage multiple software systems.

With Squarespace Payments, businesses can offer flexible checkout options such as Apple Pay, ACH, Klarna, and all major credit and debit cards. Those who also sell in person can connect a Square reader to the Squarespace app, keeping inventory and sales data in sync across physical and online stores. For service-based businesses, Scheduling tools simplify booking and calendar management directly from the site.

Beyond transactions, Squarespace helps businesses grow their audience. The platform connects seamlessly with Google Workspace, giving users a professional email at their custom domain, which is free for the first year with select plans. Built-in SEO tools optimize page titles and descriptions, while Email Campaigns and social media integrations keep outreach consistent across channels. The result is a website that doesn’t just look good but also drives discoverability and customer engagement.

Innovations from Squarespace Refresh 2025

Expert Consumers’ recognition of Squarespace also reflects its commitment to ongoing innovation. The platform recently introduced new products and enhancements designed to support entrepreneurs in a changing digital landscape.

Among the new features is Squarespace Beacon AI, a built-in assistant that provides step-by-step guidance across the platform, from optimizing product listings to improving marketing performance. Beacon AI helps small businesses navigate complex tasks with recommendations that save time and simplify decision-making.

Squarespace also expanded its AI-powered design and business tools. AI Optimization (AIO) tools now offer structured suggestions for improving traditional and AI-driven search visibility, while Finish Layer introduces advanced design effects such as animations and interactive block editing that make websites more dynamic and engaging.

The latest version of Blueprint AI Builder adds more ways for users to start a website, including designer-made templates filled with curated content that automatically aligns with their industry and intent. Soon, business owners will even be able to begin the website creation process through a guided chat experience, describing their vision to receive tailored design and content recommendations.

These upgrades underline Squarespace’s approach: combining reliable design systems with AI features that enhance, not replace, user creativity.

Addressing Modern Challenges for Entrepreneurs

The digital landscape in 2025 is evolving faster than ever. AI-driven search results, new social media platforms, and changing consumer expectations have made a strong online presence not just beneficial but essential. For small businesses, that means choosing tools that combine creativity, functionality, and long-term flexibility.

Squarespace’s approach speaks directly to these needs. It provides a structured way to create professional websites, while its all-in-one tools simplify the ongoing management of sales, communications, and brand identity. With the introduction of Beacon AI, Finish Layer, and expanded Blueprint AI Builder capabilities, Squarespace continues to refine how entrepreneurs can scale and stay visible in competitive markets.

The platform’s focus on design integrity also matters more than ever. In an online environment crowded with automated visuals and generic layouts, maintaining authenticity is a key differentiator for small businesses trying to earn trust and recognition. Squarespace’s tools are built around that principle, helping business owners stand out while staying true to their vision.

With its expanding suite of AI and business management features, Squarespace continues to bridge the gap between creativity and functionality for small business owners worldwide.

Customers can enter the coupon code NICELY10 at checkout to receive a discount on Squarespace website plans.

To read the full review, visit Expert Consumers .

About Squarespace

Squarespace is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. We empower millions in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, scheduling tools with Acuity, as well as creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com .

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-website-builder-for-small-business-2025-squarespace-named-top-website-creator-and-ai-builder-by-expert-consumers-302628441.html

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org