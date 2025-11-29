Orgabio Delivers Remarkable 155.1% PAT Growth in Q1 FY2026

Orgabio Holdings Berhad (“Orgabio” or the “Company”) a leading instant beverage premix manufacturer in Malaysia, has begun the new financial year on a firm upward trajectory, delivering a strong set of results for the first quarter ended 30 September 2025 (“Q1 FY2026”). The Group recorded revenue of RM39.1 million, a 66.60% year-on-year (“YoY”) increase from RM23.4 million in the corresponding quarter, supported by sustained demand from third-party brand owners and healthy contributions from both domestic and overseas markets.

Gross profit rose 46.75% YoY to RM6.7 million, driven by higher sales volume and improved utilisation of the Group’s newly operational manufacturing facility. Net profit after tax (“PAT”) increased significantly by 155.14% YoY to RM2.7 million, compared to RM1.1 million in Q1 FY2025, reflecting stronger operational performance as well as a favourable unrealised foreign exchange gain arising from the strengthening of the ringgit against the US dollar.

Quarter-on-quarter (“QoQ”), Orgabio continued to demonstrate strong earnings momentum following the commissioning of its expanded capacity. Revenue increased 14.18% from RM34.2 million in Q4 FY2025. Gross profit improved 43.33% QoQ to RM6.7 million, while PATsurged by 450.60% to RM2.7 million, compared to RM0.5 million in Q4 FY2025, primarily due to higher production volumes, improved utilisation rates, and normalised operating cost absorption.

Mr. Ean Yong Hien Voon, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Orgabio Holdings Berhad commented: “Q1 FY2026 underscores Orgabio’s strong earnings trajectory as higher factory utilisation and increased delivery volumes continue to lift our performance. Domestic orders remain resilient, and we are seeing encouraging momentum from international brand owners as well. While we remain mindful of cost pressures affecting the broader F&B manufacturing sector, our ability to grow both revenue and profitability reflects the effectiveness of our capacity expansion and ongoing operational improvements.”

Looking ahead, Orgabio views industry prospects positively. The global instant coffee and beverage premix market continues to expand, driven by rising adoption of convenient, functional, and premium beverage solutions. Export demand from Malaysia remains strong, supported by the country’s reputation as a competitive and halal-certified production hub. With enhanced manufacturing capabilities and a widening customer base, Orgabio is well-positioned to capitalise on these tailwinds through product innovation, operational efficiency, and targeted market expansion.

The Board remains optimistic about Orgabio’s outlook for FY2026, supported by strong domestic demand, with continued focus on strengthening operational resilience, advancing export growth, and accelerating value-added manufacturing to sustain performance across the coming quarters.

ABOUT ORGABIO HOLDINGS BERHAD

Orgabio Holdings Berhad (“Orgabio” or the “Company”) was founded in 2002 by Dato’ Ean Yong Tin Sin as a private label (“OEM” or “ODM”) manufacturer specialising in coffee and food supplement premixes. Over the years, Orgabio has expanded into one of Malaysia’s leading instant beverage premix OEM manufacturers, producing over 100 million sachets annually. The Company remains committed to its “customer first” principle, delivering high-quality, customised beverage solutions while continuously innovating to support its clients’ growth in both domestic and international markets.

