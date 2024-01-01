Not Just About Dating: How PositiveSingles Helps People with STDs Build Connection

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In today’s digital dating world, conversations around sexual health are often avoided or treated as taboo. While some mainstream dating platforms have begun encouraging users to disclose their sexual health before meeting, many companies still hesitate to associate their brand with topics such as herpes and other STDs.





However, PositiveSingles has chosen a different path. Built specifically for people living with STDs, the platform addresses a long-overlooked need with privacy, respect, and personal choice. When creating or updating their dating profile, users are given the option to voluntarily disclose their health status, including conditions such as HSV, HIV, HPV, Hepatitis, or other STD. This step is called disclosure and it plays a crucial role in ensuring informed consent. Additionally, it serves as an important foundation for establishing trust and fostering open communication in new relationships.

Although discussing sexual health within an app may feel easier than doing so face-to-face, it remains a deeply personal and often difficult conversation. PositiveSingles was not created to intimidate or discourage potential users. On the contrary, it was designed to remove barriers, reduce stigma, and offer a supportive, discrimination-free environment where people can confidently express themselves, connect with others, and pursue meaningful relationships.

In addition to status disclosure, PositiveSingles offers a support-driven ecosystem designed around the real-life experiences of its members. Key features include:

Blogs: Writing and sharing personal blogs allows members to contribute stories, advice, and insights on STIs, sexual health, and relationships. It helps members learn from each other and gain confidence in navigating dating and intimacy.

Writing and sharing personal blogs allows members to contribute stories, advice, and insights on STIs, sexual health, and relationships. It helps members learn from each other and gain confidence in navigating dating and intimacy. Events & Parties: Members can create and share their own online or offline events, while other members can browse and apply to participate. These user-driven gatherings provide opportunities to connect, exchange experiences, and learn from one another in a safe, judgment-free environment.

Members can create and share their own online or offline events, while other members can browse and apply to participate. These user-driven gatherings provide opportunities to connect, exchange experiences, and learn from one another in a safe, judgment-free environment. Anonymous STD Q&A: PS provides a confidential space where users can ask questions about STD without fear of judgment, dating advice, discussion of emotional or psychological only. This ensures people receive the support they need in a comfortable, private setting.

PS provides a confidential space where users can ask questions about STD without fear of judgment, dating advice, discussion of emotional or psychological only. This ensures people receive the support they need in a comfortable, private setting. 24/7 Live Support: Users can expect a response within an average of 30 seconds after submitting their inquiry. This ensures that every question or concern is addressed promptly and provides a level of responsiveness unmatched by other dating platforms.

Users can expect a response within an average of 30 seconds after submitting their inquiry. This ensures that every question or concern is addressed promptly and provides a level of responsiveness unmatched by other dating platforms. Report & Block: If users encounter inappropriate messages or experience unwanted behavior, such as harassment, malicious comments, or discrimination, they can report the user immediately. The platform will review the report and take necessary actions within 24 hours to ensure a respectful environment.

By combining practical guidance, community interaction, and personalized support, PositiveSingles empowers members to navigate dating with confidence, build meaningful connections, and participate in a safe, inclusive environment.

For more information, visit www.positivesingles.com. PositiveSingles is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The new Health Reminder feature on the PS iOS app helps users manage their medication schedule. Users will receive timely notifications from the app, reminding them when it’s time to take their meds. This feature will be available on the Android app soon.

