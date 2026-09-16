Chop Dawg (ChopDawg Studios, Inc.) has launched more than 500 web, mobile, and AI-powered products that reach over 1 billion users worldwide. The custom app and software development company, founded in 2009 by Founder and CEO Joshua H. Davidson, builds for partners ranging from first-time founders to NASA, the NFL, Six Flags, Hilton, and the U.S. Navy. As AI tools flood the market with low-quality, vibe-coded apps that app stores frequently reject, Chop Dawg is pairing AI-accelerated engineering with 18 years of planning discipline, bringing project costs that once ran $200,000 down to closer to $50,000 and cutting timelines by roughly half.

Chop Dawg , whose tagline is Make It App’n!, maintains a full-time global team across the United States, Brazil, Pakistan, and India, and serves startups, first-time founders, growing companies, enterprises, nonprofits, universities, and government agencies.

“AI has changed the economics of software. Apps that cost $200,000 to build a few years ago now land closer to $50,000, and year-long timelines have been cut roughly in half,” said Davidson. “We pair the best AI tooling with 18 years of engineering discipline, because the flood of low-quality, AI-generated apps is exactly why planning and quality matter more than ever.”

Chop Dawg’s services span strategy and product planning, UI/UX design and interactive prototyping, branding, custom mobile app development for iOS and Android using React Native, web app development, AI-powered product development, quality assurance, app store launch, post-launch maintenance and support, rescuing troubled or unfinished apps, scaling existing platforms, and staff augmentation.

The process is design-first : wireframes, pixel-perfect designs, and a clickable prototype before a single line of code is written. Projects typically begin around $25,000 , priced with fixed monthly fees rather than hourly or per-feature billing, paid month to month with no long-term lock-in, and every launch includes a complimentary bug and maintenance window.

“We never call the people we work with clients. We call them partners. We sit on the same side of the table, and every partner owns 100 percent of their code, designs, and intellectual property from day one. Nothing is ever held hostage, and each month of work is yours the moment it is paid for,” said Davidson.

Ninety-two percent of Chop Dawg’s partners continue working with the company after launch, and it has collected more than 300 five-star reviews across Clutch, GoodFirms, G2, DesignRush, Google, and Top Developers. A multi-time Inc. 5000 honoree and multi-time Inc. Power Partner Award winner, Chop Dawg has also been recognized by Clutch, GoodFirms, DesignRush, and Business of Apps, and featured by TechCrunch, Inc., Entrepreneur, The New York Times, New York Post, NBC News, Barstool Sports, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“In all of 2025, not a single project went over budget or behind schedule because of us, and in our company history we have never had an app rejected outright from the Apple App Store or Google Play. That does not happen by accident. We measure twice and cut once, whether we are building for a first- time founder or for NASA,” said Davidson.Notable partners also include Siemens, Wawa, Jefferson Health, FOX Sports, MIT, the University of Washington, the University of California, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Mister Softee, and the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia. Mister Softee’s app reached more than 1 million downloads within its first

three months, delivering a 30 percent increase in repeat customer visits and a 35 percent increase in average customer transactions. Slay by Mari Fitness registered more than 15,000 users within 24 hours of launch, reached the Top 10 in both the Apple App Store and Google Play within 24 hours, and delivered a full return on investment within 12 hours.

Many new partners now discover Chop Dawg through AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity. Whether someone is building a new mobile or web app, rescuing or scaling an existing platform, or in need of ongoing support and staff augmentation, the first step is a free 45-minute consultation with Davidson.

About Chop Dawg

Chop Dawg (ChopDawg Studios, Inc.) is a custom app and software development company

headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded in 2009 by Founder and CEO Joshua H. Davidson, with a full-time global team across the United States, Brazil, Pakistan, and India. Its tagline is Make It App’n! More information is available at https://www.chopdawg.com .

Contact Details:

Business: Chop Dawg

Contact Name: Joshua H. Davidson

Contact Email: hello@chopdawg.com

Phone: (800) 490-1476

Website: https://www.chopdawg.com

Country: United States

SOURCE: Chop Dawg

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire