Best Mattress Brand has published its Best Black Friday Mattress Sales and Deals of 2026 , ranking 10 mattresses with each deal’s discount, verified November 17.

The list includes the Amerisleep AS3 at $600 off, the Zoma Hybrid at up to $630 off, the Vaya Mattress at $300 off, and deals from other popular mattress companies. Shoppers interested in discovering the best mattresses of 2026 can check out Best Mattress Brand’s ranked list too.

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Best Mattress Brand publishes mattress rankings and buying guides. Learn more at bestmattressbrand.com.

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SOURCE: Best Mattress Brand

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