Jane King hosts conversations on AI-powered insurance, UAE industrial AI, AI safety and fusion energy, airing at 6:30 p.m. ET across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

Artificial intelligence is moving out of the lab and into the real economy. Car makers and fleets are putting it to work on insurance and claims. Sovereign investors are building it into local industry. Robots and autonomous agents are starting to act on our behalf, raising a hard question about who keeps them in check. And the data centers that power it all need a new source of clean, around-the-clock energy.

Tonight, New to The Street brings leaders working on each of those challenges to a global business audience as Show #781 premieres at 6:30 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia.

Hosted by Jane King, Show #781 features executive conversations with:

Rohan Malhotra , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Adrian Wong , Chief Financial Officer of Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:AIIO)

, Chief Financial Officer of Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:AIIO) Wendy Chin , Chief Executive Officer and Founder of PureCipher Inc.

, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of PureCipher Inc. Brent Nelson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN)

“Show #781 is about AI growing up,” said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. “An insurance technology company that just posted its first positive adjusted EBITDA quarter. A UAE-based, Nasdaq-listed group turning AI into revenue and local industry. A founder who has spent four years building the safety layer AI will need. And a fusion company working to power it all. These are the stories our audience in every region tunes in for. No politics. No current events. Opportunities To Consider™.”

INSIDE SHOW #781

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN): A Milestone Quarter and the Road to Cash Flow Breakeven

Founder and CEO Rohan Malhotra returns to walk Jane King through what he calls “a quarter we’ve been building up for a couple of years.” Roadzen, a global AI company at the convergence of insurance and mobility, recently reported record second fiscal quarter revenue of $17.6 million, its third consecutive record quarter, and the first positive Adjusted EBITDA quarter in its history.

Malhotra says Roadzen’s insurer, car maker and fleet clients “are adopting AI very rapidly,” and that the company is seeing “an acceleration on almost all aspects of our business.” With costs largely fixed, he explains, “every new dollar of revenue should contribute to a better margin,” and a growing mix of higher-margin U.S. business, together with a pending acquisition in Europe, should help margins continue to expand.

Having reached Adjusted EBITDA breakeven, Malhotra says the next milestone is clear: “The second milestone for us over the next year is to get to cash flow breakeven.” He also addresses the balance sheet directly, describing the company’s work to retire inherited liabilities at a discount and to bring in new equity on the best possible terms.

Learn more at roadzen.ai.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:AIIO): Turning UAE AI Ambition into Revenue

Chief Financial Officer Adrian Wong describes Robo.ai as “a UAE-based diversified technology company serving critical infrastructure industries,” and walks Jane King through how each of its three business units makes money:

Quantum Core Capital (QC Capital) , acquired in June and now fully integrated, provides AI-agent-based operations management and delivery optimization for e-commerce companies and is the group’s main revenue driver.

, acquired in June and now fully integrated, provides AI-agent-based operations management and delivery optimization for e-commerce companies and is the group’s main revenue driver. Neurovia AI focuses on AI data processing and visual data compression. Having completed validation, the unit is now integrating with government and enterprise customers.

focuses on AI data processing and visual data compression. Having completed validation, the unit is now integrating with government and enterprise customers. ALIF Holding, the group’s industrial arm, is building local manufacturing and systems integration capability in the UAE. It was recently awarded its first contract by a federal government-owned company.

Wong says that, based on management accounts, revenue from June through October surpassed $380 million, and that the company is targeting up to $600 million for the full year. He also discusses the recent appointment of W Motors founder Ralph R. Debbas as Group President. “Ralph is a builder,” Wong said, noting that Debbas brings deep local industrial experience as the group moves its products “from the drawing board to actual delivery” for clients.

On the AI data center build-out, Wong sees “a huge opportunity,” with Neurovia working to solve “one of the largest bottlenecks,” which he calls “the visual data wall.” Neurovia’s goal is to store more visual data on the same servers, or the same data with less compute, power, water and land.

Learn more at roboai.group.

PureCipher Inc.: Keeping AI “on the Human Side”

Wendy Chin, CEO and Founder of PureCipher, joins Jane King in New York to explain why she left a career that began at Bell Labs, and later took her to Asia-Pacific division leadership, to focus on AI security and safety. “PureCipher’s mission is to ensure AI is on the human side,” she said.

Chin compares technology to a knife that “cuts both ways.” “With great power comes great responsibility,” she said. “And AI, in my view, is that power.” She started building PureCipher’s security and safety technology four years ago, before the launch of ChatGPT, and says the market has now caught up: “We are now just on time to talk about AI safety.”

As AI moves into robots, drones and cars, Chin explains why fixed, pre-built guardrails are not enough. Once an AI system is given a mission, she notes, it looks for the fastest way to achieve it. She says PureCipher is building real-time, intent-specific guardrails so that AI agents and physical AI systems follow human intent and stay within clear boundaries, and that the company is in discussions with a large company about applying this capability to physical AI. “I want AI to serve humanity,” she said, “not the other way around.”

Learn more at purecipher.com.

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN): Independent Review, a New Texas Campus and the Path to Uplisting

Chairman and CEO Brent Nelson updates Jane King on American Fusion’s Texatron™ fusion engine. Nelson says an independent third-party reviewer recently completed an on-site evaluation of the technology. “The draft highlights look good so far,” he said, adding that the company hopes the final report will confirm “that we’re on the right track.”

Nelson says his priorities for the next six months include filing the company’s quarterly report, closing on its North Texas “Ranch” facility, which American Fusion expected to complete by Thanksgiving, and building its own testing bunker there. The company is also moving into new lab and office space. “We’re still operating and testing the Texatron on a daily basis,” he said, “and our data is getting better.”

He says American Fusion has 10 to 11 data center proposals outstanding, with a combined value he puts “in the billions of dollars,” and that its patent program remains active. On the capital markets, Nelson says the company is evaluating four or five of the top proposals from roughly 15 it has received from prospective financial partners, as it works toward an uplisting to the Texas Stock Exchange, Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange, a move he hopes to make “in the next six months or so.”

Learn more at americanfusionenergy.com.

FEATURED COMMERCIALS

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC): An AI-powered safety and security platform designed to help protect the vulnerable in schools, senior care, addiction treatment, correctional facilities and houses of worship. “Smarter technology, faster response, safer spaces.”

An AI-powered safety and security platform designed to help protect the vulnerable in schools, senior care, addiction treatment, correctional facilities and houses of worship. “Smarter technology, faster response, safer spaces.” Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN): Advancing helium production, carbon management and strategic energy infrastructure through its flagship Big Sky Carbon Hub, targeting demand from AI, semiconductors, healthcare and aerospace.

Advancing helium production, carbon management and strategic energy infrastructure through its flagship Big Sky Carbon Hub, targeting demand from AI, semiconductors, healthcare and aerospace. T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA): Completed a strategic refinancing of its Orofino, Idaho data center and added a new appointment to its board of directors.

Completed a strategic refinancing of its Orofino, Idaho data center and added a new appointment to its board of directors. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP): Developing what could be the first new class of antibiotics in nearly 40 years, with the FDA agreeing to consider a future application for lead drug ibezapolstat based on two planned trials, Pathfinder and Aspire.

HOW TO WATCH

Bloomberg Television: Tonight, Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

New to The Street TV on YouTube (5.48M+ subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

NewsOut on YouTube (1.24M+ subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

Following the broadcast, every segment will be distributed across the New to The Street TV and NewsOut YouTube channels, which together have more than 6.7 million subscribers.

NEW TO THE STREET’S YOUTUBE AUDIENCE

As of November 21, 2026, New to The Street TV (5.48M+ subscribers) and NewsOut (1.24M+ subscribers) together reach 6.72M+ YouTube subscribers. Among the financial and business media channels compared below, only The Wall Street Journal (6.74M) has more. On its own, New to The Street TV is ahead of Reuters (4.39M), CNBC (4.18M), CNBC Television (3.42M), Fox Business (3.40M) and Bloomberg Television (3.35M).

Source: public YouTube channel pages as of November 21, 2026, using YouTube’s rounded figures. New to The Street TV and NewsOut figures come from SocialCounts live counts, rounded down: New to The Street TV (5,482,280) and NewsOut (1,245,328). The comparison channels are The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNBC, CNBC Television, Fox Business, Bloomberg Television, Yahoo Finance, Cheddar, Schwab Network, Benzinga, Investor’s Business Daily, TheStreet, New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

MEET THE COMPANIES 2027: NEW YORK, ATLANTIC CITY AND LAS VEGAS

New to The Street’s Meet The Companies tour brings presenting companies face to face with family offices, accredited investors and high-net-worth individuals in three cities in 2027. Every presentation is filmed and distributed across New to The Street’s U.S., Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia platforms and its 6.7M+ subscriber YouTube network, so each company reaches a guaranteed audience well beyond the room. No vendor pitches.

New York: Thursday, January 7, 2027, at The Hudson Yards Penthouse, 455 Tenth Avenue PH, New York, NY 10018, the week before the Needham Growth Conference, with a cocktail reception on Wednesday, January 6

Thursday, January 7, 2027, at The Hudson Yards Penthouse, 455 Tenth Avenue PH, New York, NY 10018, the week before the Needham Growth Conference, with a cocktail reception on Wednesday, January 6 Atlantic City: Thursday, January 28, 2027

Thursday, January 28, 2027 Las Vegas: June 17-18, 2027

Each event hosts up to 20 presenting companies, with 20-minute slots that include a 15-minute presentation and Q&A. For Atlantic City and Las Vegas presenters, New to The Street pays for your stay.

Confirmed New York Presenters: Glint (glintpay.com); TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC); American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN); Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN); T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA); Stewards, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWRD); Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN); Smile Design Manhattan

Additional presenters will be announced. Accredited investors only. Apply to attend: John@NewtoTheStreet.com. Companies interested in a presenting slot can contact John Battenfield at John@NewtoTheStreet.com.

ABOUT NEW TO THE STREET

Founded in 2009, New to The Street is a sponsored and syndicated business television platform serving public companies, emerging-growth businesses and companies preparing to enter the public markets. Co-founded and led by CEO Vince Caruso, New to The Street combines weekly Bloomberg Television broadcasts across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia with long-form executive interviews, television commercials, earned media, social-media distribution, NewsOut video press-release coverage, accredited-investor events and premium outdoor advertising, including Times Square billboards.

The platform has worked with more than 200 public companies. No politics. No current events. Opportunities To Consider™.

MEDIA CONTACT

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

www.newtothestreet.com

BOOKING CONTACT

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire