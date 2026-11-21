Sleep Junkie has published its Best Black Friday Mattress Sales 2026 guide, a ranked list of this year’s top mattress deals with every discount verified against each brand’s site.

The guide ranks 15 mattresses, each evaluated on the same testing framework for support and pressure relief, with prices verified November 17. Top picks include the Amerisleep AS3 at $600 off and the Zoma Boost at up to $630 off.

Shoppers can see each pick’s sale price, promo code and who it suits best at sleepjunkie.com . They can also review further comparisons in Sleep Junkie’s guide to the best mattresses of 2026 .

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Sleep Junkie is an online sleep product review and advice site.

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SOURCE: Sleep Junkie

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire