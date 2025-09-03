NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As online gaming continues to grow in scale and complexity, demands for high-speed, low-latency internet have become increasingly critical. In response, Expert Consumers has recognized Frontier Communications for delivering strong overall performance for gamers in its latest review of high-quality residential internet options.

Best Internet for Gaming

Frontier : offers multigigabit broadband services through its growing fiber network, making it well-suited for the performance demands of modern online gaming.

The review highlights Frontier’s fiber-based plans as meeting key requirements for online gameplay, including symmetrical upload and download speeds, low latency, and broad plan availability across different speed tiers. The recognition comes as online multiplayer games, competitive esports, and real-time game streaming continue to raise the bar on connectivity standards. In these settings, a reliable internet connection is no longer optional. It is essential infrastructure for performance.

Expert Consumers notes that Frontier’s offerings align well with current gaming demands. Entry-level options such as its 500 Mbps plan provide accessible performance for everyday users, while higher tiers such as its 2 Gig, 5 Gig, and 7 Gig fiber plans support households with multiple gamers, connected devices, and concurrent high-bandwidth activities. The company cites symmetrical speeds and a 99.9 percent network reliability claim as core features of its service

With a growing number of titles requiring frequent downloads, large updates, and real-time responsiveness, the value of fiber internet has become more evident. Unlike traditional cable, fiber connections support faster uploads and improved latency, giving them a measurable advantage for competitive and casual gamers alike. Frontier’s implementation of multigigabit speeds and Wi-Fi 7 router technology across its fiber plans positions it well within this trend.

Frontier’s fiber internet plans range from 500 Mbps to 7,000 Mbps, with pricing models that reflect Auto Pay discounts over a 12-month period at qualifying addresses. The company includes free installation, unlimited data, and a high-speed router with all plans, offering features that many gamers value, including consistent bandwidth for high-traffic times and support for multiple devices.

Plans such as the 2 Gig tier are highlighted as a suitable choice for households with immersive gaming setups and smart home integration, while the 5 Gig and 7 Gig plans offer capacity for larger households and more demanding use cases. The review also recognizes Frontier’s recent efforts to expand fiber availability in underserved areas, responding to broader national goals for digital infrastructure development.

The review reflects increasing consumer awareness of performance benchmarks that matter most in gaming environments. These include not only raw speed but also stability, upload capacity, and real-world responsiveness. As gaming continues to intersect with live streaming, cloud-based services, and connected ecosystems, broadband providers with low-latency fiber offerings are seeing greater interest among tech-forward users.

Expert Consumers notes that Frontier’s plans are structured to meet a wide range of needs, from casual gamers to more advanced users. Importantly, all Frontier Fiber plans reviewed include uncapped data and do not impose overage charges, a key consideration for households with frequent game downloads or streaming activity.

Availability remains limited to certain geographic areas, though Frontier has outlined plans for broader deployment as part of its fiber expansion strategy. The company’s network makes them the largest pure play fiber provider with more than 8.5 million fiber passings.

In a landscape where cable-based connections continue to dominate many regions, the rise of fiber providers such as Frontier is contributing to a more competitive environment. The broader industry trend reflects a shift away from legacy infrastructure toward next-generation connectivity, particularly among households seeking specialized use cases like gaming, home offices, or media production.

For gamers looking to minimize lag, improve response times, and ensure uninterrupted connectivity during multiplayer sessions, fiber remains a strong option. Frontier’s recognition by Expert Consumers underscores how performance metrics such as reliability, symmetrical speeds, and low latency are becoming more central in evaluating internet providers.

The full review of Frontier Communications and its gaming-related performance can be found at Expert Consumers .

About Frontier

Frontier is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-internet-for-gaming-2025-frontier-communications-awarded-top-performance-network-for-gamers-by-expert-consumers-302543610.html

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org