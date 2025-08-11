CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL) Announces President Trump Confirms Marijuana Rescheduling Is Under Consideration

“A shift to Schedule III could unlock a $30+ billion market, eliminate crippling 280E tax burdens, unleash institutional investment, and set the stage for explosive industry-wide growth.”

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL), a leader in the development and sale of high-quality CBD and wellness products, is pleased to announce that President Donald Trump has confirmed his administration is actively considering the rescheduling of marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act. This announcement, highlighted in a recent JD Supra legal analysis, signals what may be the most pivotal regulatory moment in the history of the cannabis industry.

The administration is reviewing a proposal to reclassify cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, which would:

Deliver billions in tax relief : The elimination of IRS Section 280E restrictions would allow cannabis companies to deduct ordinary business expenses, improving net margins by double digits and freeing up billions in reinvestment capital across the sector.

Unlock capital markets : Banks, lenders, and institutional investors-previously sidelined due to regulatory risk-would gain clearance to enter the cannabis space, fueling an unprecedented wave of financing, credit, and equity growth.

Elevate cannabis as legitimate medicine : Federal recognition of marijuana’s medical value would boost physician confidence, accelerate clinical trials, and enhance credibility with healthcare providers and patients alike.

Catalyze M&A and consolidation : Regulatory clarity would supercharge mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances, positioning leading companies like CBDL to seize early-mover advantage.

Ignite investor sentiment: Cannabis equities have already rallied on rescheduling optimism. A formal reclassification could spark another surge, creating generational wealth opportunities for early shareholders.

Why This Matters for CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. stands at the forefront of this coming wave. With proven retail traction, recent approvals for sale on Walmart Marketplace, and a growing pipeline of CBD and wellness innovations, the company is positioned to scale rapidly once federal restrictions ease.

“This is the moment we’ve been preparing for,” said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. “The rescheduling of cannabis would remove historic barriers that have limited our industry’s growth. For CBDL, it means the ability to expand faster, compete more effectively, and deliver greater long-term value for our shareholders.”

Investor Highlights

President Trump confirms marijuana rescheduling is under active review .

Federal reform could unleash a $30+ billion U.S. cannabis market opportunity .

IRS 280E tax relief expected to save the industry billions annually .

Expanded access to institutional capital, banking, and financing.

Growing public approval of legalization with nearly 70% of Americans in support .

CBDL is already executing growth strategy with retail expansion and product innovation.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC: CBDL) is a publicly traded company dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality CBD and wellness products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The CBD Vault, the company develops, markets, and distributes a wide range of CBD tinctures, topicals, edibles, and wellness solutions available through retail and online channels.

Link To Article 1 : https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/president-trump-confirms-marijuana-7853330/#:~:text=President%20Trump’s%20renewed%20focus%20on,financial%20relief%20for%20cannabis%20businesses

Link To Article 2 : https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/11/cannabis-stocks-trump-considering-reclassification-weed.html

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is an innovative health and wellness company committed to the research, development, and distribution of premium cannabidiol (CBD) products through its core brand, CBD Vault. From topicals and tinctures to wellness beverages and skincare solutions, CBDL is building a portfolio of products designed for maximum efficacy, transparency, and consumer trust.

