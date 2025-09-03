SORENSON EARNS COVETED SPOT ON NEWSWEEK’S LIST OF “AMERICA’S GREATEST WORKPLACES IN 2025”

Prestigious national workplace ranking highlights Sorenson’s innovation-driven leadership in employee satisfaction, workplace culture and technology

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sorenson, the global leader in accessible communication services for Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities, and one of the world’s largest employers of sign language interpreters and Deaf people today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces in 2025. This honor reflects Sorenson’s strong performance across key indicators of workplace satisfaction, including compensation practices, work-life balance, employee satisfaction, and technology innovation.

“Our people are the core of everything we do at Sorenson, and this recognition affirms the culture Sorenson has worked hard to build. “It’s especially meaningful to be recognized as a top U.S. employer since we are America’s largest employer of sign language interpreters.” said Paget Alves, CEO of Sorenson. “We collaborate closely with our interpreters and Deaf employees to continuously enhance the tools that support and empower them to excel, because when their tools evolve, so does their ability to lead the world in what they do best.”

As the largest employer of sign language interpreters and one of the top employers of Deaf professionals in the U.S., Sorenson continues to set the standard for employment practices. In 2024 alone, the company provided more than 30,000 hours of professional development for interpreters and conducted over 700 employee training sessions across 120 topics. Sorenson champions career advancement through peer support networks and mentorship initiatives. The company also offers its employees a robust wellness program covering both physical and mental health services that include things like EAP resources for vicarious trauma counseling, spa services and reimbursements for specialized, ergonomic office furniture that helps interpreters maintain their physical health.

In addition to America’s Greatest Workplace recognition, Sorenson has been named to four more sub-categories by Newsweek, including:

Newsweek’s awards, powered by the independent research firm Plant-A Insights, is based on a rigorous evaluation of more than 4.9 million employee reviews and over 400,000 confidential interviews. U.S. companies were assessed on over 15 key performance indicators including compensation, professional development, corporate values, and transparency. Employers engaged in unfair workplace practices were automatically disqualified from inclusion on any list.

To learn more about Sorenson’s career opportunities and inclusive workplace culture, visit www.sorenson.com/careers.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world’s leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase accessibility through communication solutions for all. We provide call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the 140 million conversations we facilitate annually— Sorenson improves lives through interpreted emergency and health services. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives, and we strive to manage and minimize our environmental impact. To learn more, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

