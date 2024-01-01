Ncontracts Introduces Nquiry: AI-Powered Regulatory Intelligence That Delivers Defensible Compliance Answers in Minutes

New platform combines 17 years of proprietary compliance data with direct access to credentialed experts, the latest addition to the Ntelligence product family

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance, risk, and vendor management solutions to the financial industry, today launched Nquiry Ntelligence — an AI-powered compliance intelligence platform purpose built to help financial organizations get fast, accurate, cited, auditable answers to complex regulatory questions in minutes.





Compliance teams at banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, and wealth management firms face a growing and often unmanageable volume of federal regulations, federal guidance, state laws, SEC rules, and rules from related organizations like Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, NACHA, and more. Getting a reliable, defensible answer to a compliance question can take hours or days of research, and a wrong answer carries real consequences. Existing tools consistently fall short: general AI tools lack regulatory depth and auditability, static compliance libraries return documents rather than answers, and internal teams are stretched thin. Nquiry was built to solve this problem.

Nquiry is trained on 17 years of proprietary Ncontracts compliance data, verified by former regulators, attorneys, and practitioners. This institutional knowledge is baked into every answer Nquiry returns, giving compliance teams the documented evidence trail they need to stand behind their decisions in front of auditors, examiners, and management.

For situations that require additional assurance, Nquiry includes Compliance Concierge, a built-in escalation path to Ncontracts credentialed compliance experts who can review and validate AI-generated responses providing a certified Ncontracts expert human in the loop.

Nquiry – Auditable. Accurate. Answers. Now.

“Compliance teams should not have to choose between speed and accuracy,” said Michael Berman, CEO at Ncontracts. “Nquiry gives financial organizations the answer they need right now, with the citations and audit trail to defend it, and the expert support to act on it with confidence.”

Nquiry is available now. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit https://www.ncontracts.com/products/compliance-ai-agent.

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts empowers banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, fintechs, and wealth management firms to confidently manage risk — including enterprise, compliance, and third-party risk — in a complex, rapidly changing financial landscape. Today, more than 5,000 financial organizations trust Ncontracts to make risk and compliance management a strategic advantage. Ncontracts has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for seven consecutive years.

Contacts

Mary York



706-280-9267



mary@yorkpublicrelations.com