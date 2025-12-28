Beocharge Expands Community-Based EV Charging as U.S. Fast-Charging Network Surpasses 65,000 Stalls

As public DC fast-charging infrastructure in the U.S. grows rapidly, Beocharge announces expanded community-scale charging to support everyday EV use.

The United States is experiencing one of the fastest expansions of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in its history. Public DC fast-charging ports are estimated to have increased by more than 20 percent year over year, surpassing 65,000 charging stalls nationwide by November, according to industry reports. Amid this rapid growth, Beocharge is announcing a strategic expansion of its community-focused EV charging network , offering locally accessible solutions for everyday drivers, businesses, and neighborhoods.

“Large fast-charging stations are essential for long-distance travel, but most charging still happens where people live, work, and park regularly,” said a Beocharge spokesperson. “Beocharge is focused on making EV charging practical and accessible at the community level, not just at destination hubs.”

A Growing National Footprint

Beocharge currently supports more than 2,200 charging stalls across over 500 sites nationwide, with stations operating in more than 30 states. Many newer locations feature three or more stalls, while select sites support eight to ten vehicles charging simultaneously.

The company has established a strong presence in urban and high-demand regions, including California, the Northeast and East Coast, Florida, Texas, and key Midwestern states such as Illinois and Michigan. Recent prefab deployments are already live in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, and Texas, with additional installations underway in North Carolina, Utah, and other states.

This distributed footprint allows Beocharge to meet daily charging needs while helping reduce congestion at larger, high-power charging hubs.

Complementing the Next Phase of Charging Growth

Much of the recent national expansion has been led by larger stations with 10 or more stalls and charging speeds reaching 350 to 400 kilowatts, developed by major automakers, retailers, and energy companies. Beocharge’s approach complements these efforts by providing flexible charging options integrated into neighborhoods, workplaces, and commercial properties.

“As charging networks scale up, accessibility becomes just as important as power,” the spokesperson said. “Reliable local charging helps drivers adopt EVs with confidence, especially those without easy access to home charging.”

Community-Focused Clean Energy Deployment

Beyond hardware, Beocharge emphasizes a community-first model that allows property owners, small businesses, and local partners to participate directly in clean-energy infrastructure deployment. Each station is designed with smart energy management, safety monitoring, and scalability to ensure long-term reliability as EV adoption continues to grow.

By focusing on everyday charging locations, Beocharge helps support emissions reduction goals while keeping EV infrastructure integrated into the fabric of local communities.

Looking Ahead

Beocharge plans to continue expanding its network alongside broader national infrastructure efforts, with ongoing installations projected over the coming months.

“EV adoption is no longer a future concept-it’s happening now,” the spokesperson added. “Our goal is to ensure charging keeps pace in a way that feels natural, reliable, and accessible for everyday life.”

Beocharge is an electric vehicle charging solutions provider focused on residential, commercial, and community-based installations across the United States. The company delivers smart, reliable charging systems designed to support clean-energy adoption while meeting the practical needs of drivers and property owners.

