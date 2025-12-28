DebitMyData Lays the Foundation for the Human Energy Grid: Preparing the Workforce for the AI Economy and Unlocking a Compliant Future for Data Center Expansion

As AI accelerates beyond human employment capacity and public trust erodes under massive data center expansion, DebitMyData, Inc. is building the missing bridge – the human and digital foundation for the next economy.

Before governments acted, before the Genesis Executive Order ignited a national push for ethical AI infrastructure, DebitMyData was already designing the architecture that would realign labor, data, and energy into a unified human-first ecosystem.

DebitMyData.com is the first layer of that ecosystem: a strategic platform preparing today’s workforce for the Creator Economy, where displaced workers regain agency through verified digital identity, direct data monetization, and participation in the coming Human Energy Grid – the trust and compliance layer that will enable hyperscalers like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft to expand ethically and transparently. Watch: DebitMyData Human Energy Grid .

The Crisis: Billions Spent, Projects Stalled

Since 2022, the world’s largest AI companies have pledged more than $200 billion to build data centers powering generative intelligence. Yet projects remain paralyzed across multiple jurisdictions – halted by community opposition, regulatory confusion, and growing fears that “AI progress” benefits only corporations, not citizens.

DebitMyData’s solution reframes the equation.

By valuing human participation in data exchange, energy contribution, and consent verification, the Human Energy Grid introduces an economic model where infrastructure growth yields tangible local and individual benefits – aligning corporate expansion with community trust.

“Before the Genesis Order, we already understood the next frontier,” said Preska Thomas,, Founder and CEO of DebitMyData, Inc. “The challenge isn’t building more compute – it’s building more trust. Without societal consent and economic inclusion, the AI revolution can’t scale sustainably.”

Phase One: Building the Workforce Trust Layer

DebitMyData.com serves as the activation point. Through it, the company is organizing and credentialing a next-generation digital workforce – those displaced or at risk from AI automation – into the coming grid economy.

Participants gain:

Verified Digital Identities (DID): Anchored in secure, LLM-backed protocols enabling individuals to control, monetize, and consent to their data usage. Watch: DebitMyData Custom Logo and Facial Recognition .

Creator Economy Readiness:Training and compensation models that align with the future AI-driven labor ecosystem.

Collective Grid Participation: Future integration into the Human Energy Grid, where digital identity links directly to energy, compute, and compensation systems.

This workforce mobilization positions DebitMyData as not just a technology platform, but a human readiness layer-the connective tissue between displaced labor and infrastructure modernization.

Phase Two: Partnering for Ethical Infrastructure

As DebitMyData expands the DID and labor participation network, the company is laying the groundwork for the Human Energy Grid, a compliance-ready trust layer for data centers and AI infrastructure providers.

For technology giants and developers facing mounting public resistance, Human Energy Grid provides the missing compliance bridge:

Community Consent Intelligence: Blockchain-backed verification that satisfies local governance and environmental mandates.

Public Benefit Integration: Energy, water, and data transparency mechanisms that turn traditional opposition into shared prosperity.

Rapid Onboarding:

DebitMyData’s API and DID infrastructure retrofit easily with existing energy, cloud, and AI systems-no rip-and-replace required.

We’re creating the social infrastructure that lets hyperscalers build compliantly, governments verify trust transparently, and citizens profit directly from the AI age,” said Founder Preska Thomas. This isn’t just technology-it’s economic realignment.”

The Path Forward

DebitMyData is not waiting for AI to displace millions before responding. It is architecting the response mechanism itself: a data economy that rewards human contribution as much as computational horsepower.

For workers,it’s a new revenue channel and pathway back into participation.

For governments,it’s a verifiable consent framework.

For investors, it’s the foundation of the world’s most scalable ethical infrastructure.

For hyperscalers, it’s the bridge from resistance to readiness.

About DebitMyData, Inc.

DebitMyData, Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company building the intersection of AI, energy, and human participation. Its ecosystem-anchored by DebitMyData.com and the forthcoming Human Energy Grid -creates a blueprint for ethical AI expansion, enabling communities, companies, and governments to scale intelligence with trust.

Registered with the U.S. government’s SAM system and assigned an official CAGE number, DebitMyData is eligible for federal infrastructure, cybersecurity, and AI trust contracts under the Genesis initiative.

Media Direct Line: +1-754-315-2420

Email press@debitmydata.com

Website: www.debitmydata.com

