Brook S/A, Led by Wesley Ribeiro, Targets the Billion-Dollar Injectable Pen API Market for Metabolic Therapies

Brook S/A, a Brazilian pharmaceutical company led by entrepreneur Wesley Ribeiro, announced today its strategic positioning to operate at the center of the billion-dollar market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) used in injectable pen technologies for metabolic therapies, with a focus on supplying Brazil’s regulated compounding pharmacy sector.

Headquartered in the pharmaceutical industrial hub of Anápolis, one of Latin America’s most relevant life sciences clusters, Brook S/A combines state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure, an in-house quality control laboratory, robust regulatory governance, and strategic regional tax incentives that support competitive API importation and nationwide distribution.

Tirzepatide: Regulatory Compliance and Supply Readiness

Brook S/A is among the limited number of Brazilian companies authorized by ANVISA to import the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Tirzepatide, a globally recognized molecule used in advanced metabolic therapies and commonly administered via injectable pen delivery systems.

ANVISA permits the magistral compounding of Tirzepatide in Brazil, provided that strict requirements related to quality control, analytical validation, traceability, and pharmacovigilance are met. Brook S/A states that its industrial processes, laboratory protocols, and compliance framework are structured to fully adhere to these regulatory standards.

“This market demands more than scale – it requires regulatory discipline, analytical rigor, and operational reliability,” said Wesley Ribeiro, CEO of Brook S/A. “Brook was built to operate at the most critical point of the pharmaceutical value chain, ensuring that APIs supplied to compounding pharmacies meet internationally accepted quality and safety benchmarks.”

Logistics, Competitiveness, and National Reach

Due to its central geographic location and access to a favorable tax incentive framework, Brook S/A operates with optimized logistics and cost efficiency, enabling consistent supply to compounding pharmacies across Brazil with predictability, regulatory security, and competitive pricing. These factors are increasingly relevant as injectable pen-based metabolic therapies continue to expand in scale and regulatory scrutiny.

Growth Strategy and Partnerships

As demand for metabolic therapies and injectable pen technologies continues to grow in Brazil and globally, Brook S/A is entering a new phase focused on scaling operations, expanding supply capabilities, and establishing strategic partnerships across the pharmaceutical ecosystem.

“We are developing a solid pharmaceutical platform grounded in industrial capability, regulatory certainty, and long-term vision,” Ribeiro added. “Brook is open to partnerships with investors and industry operators aligned with building sustainable, compliant, and scalable pharmaceutical infrastructure in Brazil.”

About Brook S/A

Brook S/A is a Brazilian pharmaceutical company based in Anápolis, Goiás, operating within one of the largest pharmaceutical industrial hubs in Latin America. The company focuses on the importation, quality control, and distribution of high-complexity Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for regulated pharmaceutical and compounding applications. Brook S/A operates with an emphasis on regulatory compliance, industrial scalability, and quality assurance aligned with Brazilian and international standards.

