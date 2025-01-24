Gaming Market to Grow by USD 100.8 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by AR and VR Game Adoption, Report Highlights AI Impact on Market Trends – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report on how AI is redefining market landscape – The global gaming market size is estimated to grow by USD 100.8 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of AR and VR games is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing emergence of cloud gaming. However, regulation of loot boxes poses a challenge. Key market players include Activision Blizzard Inc., Apple Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Bowlero Corp., Chicago Gaming Co., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp, NetEase Inc., Netmarble Corp., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Sony Group Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, and Zeptolab UK Ltd..

Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 – 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 100.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries China, US, Japan, South Korea, and Canada Key companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Apple Inc., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Bowlero Corp., Chicago Gaming Co., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp, NetEase Inc., Netmarble Corp., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Sony Group Corp., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, and Zeptolab UK Ltd.

Market Driver

The gaming market is experiencing significant growth, with video games becoming a popular form of entertainment for people of all ages. Games offer stress relief, teamwork, a sense of achievement, and self-satisfaction. The youth population and older adults are embracing home entertainment systems for family game time and indoor leisure activities. Mobile games, fueled by 4G connectivity and smartphones, have gained massive traction. However, addiction issues and intense gaming can lead to social anxiety and other concerns. New genres like shooter, action, sports, role playing, and educational courses are attracting a large user base. Game developers are leveraging 3D realistic graphics, tactical missions, and attractive weapons to create game worlds. Technology advancements, including 5G, cloud gaming services, and virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), are transforming the gaming landscape. The game creation process is becoming more accessible with cloud platforms and online gaming platforms. Tablets and mobile phones, including iPads, are popular devices for gaming. Hypercasual Android and iOS apps dominate the market, with companies like Tencent leading the way. The gaming industry continues to evolve, with technology and storytelling at the forefront.

Cloud gaming is a modern approach to access and play video games, which are hosted on remote servers and streamed to Internet-connected devices. This technology eliminates the need for expensive gaming hardware and complicated setups. Users can enjoy cloud gaming for free or through paid subscriptions, making it an attractive option for non-core gamers who primarily use social media and mobile devices. Grid computing enables the streaming of content to gamers’ devices via wired or wireless broadband connections. Compared to traditional console gaming, cloud gaming offers several advantages, including fewer hassles as it eliminates the need for game discs, installations, digital downloads, or patches.

Market Challenges

The gaming market is thriving, with video games providing entertainment for people of all ages. Whether it’s kids seeking joy and self-satisfaction or older adults looking for stress relief and teamwork, video games offer something for everyone. Home entertainment systems, smartphones, and tablets have made gaming more accessible than ever before, with mobile games and cloud gaming services attracting a large youth population and family game time. However, challenges persist. Intense gaming can lead to addiction issues, and games with violent or adult content can contribute to social anxiety. Developers must balance the desire for attractive weapons and tactical missions with the need for education and positive messages. Technology advancements, such as 4G connectivity, 5G, and virtual reality (VR), are transforming the gaming landscape. The game creation process involves designing engaging game worlds, improving graphics, and creating new genres like hypercasual, Android apps, and iOS apps. Tencent , a major player in the industry, is leading the way with innovative online gaming platforms and cloud services. The future of gaming is bright, with endless possibilities for storytelling and experiences.

, a major player in the industry, is leading the way with innovative online gaming platforms and cloud services. The future of gaming is bright, with endless possibilities for storytelling and experiences. The global gaming market faces a significant challenge with the regulation of loot boxes. Loot boxes are virtual items purchased with real money for randomized in-game rewards. They can improve gaming experience for some players but have been criticized for resembling gambling and exploiting vulnerable individuals, including children. Regulators in various countries, such as Belgium , Australia , and the Netherlands , have taken actions to regulate or ban loot boxes. These regulations may require game developers and publishers to modify their games or business models to comply, potentially impacting their revenue streams.

Segment Overview

This gaming market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type

1.1 Casual gaming

1.2 Professional gaming

Platform

2.1 Online

2.2 Offline

Device

3.1 Mobile gaming

3.2 Console gaming

3.3 PC gaming

Geography

4.1 APAC

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Middle East and Africa

and 4.5 South America

1.1 Casual gaming- The casual gaming market refers to the segment of video games that do not require extensive time investment for playing, winning, and earning. Casual gamers are individuals who engage in such games without committing significant resources. Revenue in this sector is generated through licensing gaming software to end-users. The market for casual gaming is expanding due to the growing popularity of mobile gaming. Unlike dedicated gamers, casual gamers typically do not invest in gaming peripherals. Instead, they prefer mobile devices for their convenience and accessibility. Casual games can be played online, enabling users to enjoy their preferred titles from anywhere at any time. Accessibility and ease of use are key drivers for the casual gaming segment. Games in this category are simple to learn and can be played on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs. This broadens their reach to a large and diverse audience. Additionally, social interaction is a significant factor in casual gaming. Many games are designed for multiplayer experiences, allowing players to connect and communicate with each other, either locally or online. This social element adds an extra layer of enjoyment and engagement to the gaming experience. For instance, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is a popular online multiplayer battle royale game that offers social interaction opportunities through voice chat. Players can coordinate strategies and work together to survive, making the gaming experience more enjoyable when played with friends. Overall, the casual gaming segment’s growth is fueled by its accessibility, ease of use, and social interaction features, making it an attractive proposition for both developers and players.

Research Analysis

The gaming market continues to thrive as a source of entertainment for people of all ages and backgrounds. Video games offer a unique form of stress relief and provide opportunities for teamwork and a sense of achievement. They bring joy and self-satisfaction, making them an excellent choice for indoor activities. The market caters to various demographics, including kids, older adults, and the youth population. Home entertainment systems have become essential for family game time, allowing for social connection and bonding. Gaming offers a solution for those suffering from social anxiety, with options ranging from shooter and action games to sports, role-playing, and educational courses. The advancement of technology, including 5G and devices like tablets, mobile phones, and iPads, has made gaming more accessible than ever. The GSMA report predicts continued growth in the gaming industry, making it an exciting space to watch.

Market Research Overview

The gaming market is a vibrant and ever-evolving industry that offers a world of entertainment for people of all ages. From kids to older adults, video games provide a sense of joy, self-satisfaction, and achievement. They offer a perfect escape from the stresses of daily life, fostering teamwork and social interaction. With advancements in technology, gaming has become a major form of home entertainment, with home systems, smartphones, tablets, and mobile phones leading the way. Mobile gaming, with its convenience and accessibility, has gained significant traction, especially among the youth population and families. Games come in various genres, including shooter, action, sports, role-playing, and educational courses. With 4G connectivity and the advent of 5G, cloud gaming services are becoming increasingly popular. The gaming industry is not without its challenges, however. Addiction issues and intense gaming can lead to social anxiety and other mental health concerns. New genres, such as hypercasual, continue to emerge, while game developers work tirelessly to create game worlds with improved graphics, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR). The game creation process is a complex one, involving game design, cloud platforms, and online gaming platforms. In conclusion, the gaming market is a dynamic and exciting industry that offers endless opportunities for entertainment, education, and social interaction. With continued advancements in technology and the growing popularity of mobile gaming, the future of gaming looks bright.

