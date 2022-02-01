Yahoo Finance Unveils New Programming Initiatives Ahead of New Studio Launch

The #1 Consumer Finance Property Revamps Content with Four New Series; Appoints Josh Lipton as Newest Anchor

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Yahoo announced a revamp of Yahoo Finance video programming, reaffirming its commitment to producing best-in-class financial content for everyday investors, across digital and over-the-top (OTT) TV platforms. The revamp includes an upcoming slate of four new series and shows, a brand-new studio opening later this year, and comprehensive improvements across production overall.





“Five years ago, Yahoo Finance pioneered day-long streaming market coverage, building an engaged audience of millions and furthering our mission to empower everyday investors with the best financial insights,” said Tapan Bhat, President & General Manager of Yahoo Finance. “Now we’re building upon that with new journalistic talent and fresh content that meets a wide audience of investors wherever they prefer to consume content, from OTT channels to web browsers to the Yahoo Finance app.”

New Editorial Talent: Josh Lipton Joins as Co-Anchor for Closing Bell



As part of this revamp, Yahoo Finance has appointed Josh Lipton as co-anchor of Yahoo Finance’s fast-paced Closing Bell alongside veteran financial journalist Julie Hyman. Lipton, a senior financial journalist with over 20 years of reporting experience, will start his hosting duties on September 18. Previously, he served as a Technology Correspondent for over eight years at CNBC and held editorial roles at Bloomberg and Forbes. He most recently held a position in corporate communications at Apple before making his return to reporting.

“My goal as a reporter has always been to offer viewers the best market analysis and industry insight,” said Lipton. “Joining Yahoo Finance at the outset of a major reinvestment in its content programming will provide me with a platform to help people become better informed and properly equipped with the financial knowledge required to thrive in today’s turbulent economy.”

Elevating Production: State-of-the-Art Studio Set



Opening later this year, Yahoo Finance is building an innovative production studio designed for live streaming, virtual and 3D production, podcasts, and more. The facility will house two studios, a podcast room, interview spaces, and more. While the studio is under construction, Yahoo Finance will partner with the NYSE and NASDAQ to broadcast from their respective studios. Beginning September 18, Yahoo Finance will be the first partner to stream live programming from NASDAQ’s new studio.

Diverse Insights: Introducing an Array of New Series



Yahoo Finance has also unveiled four new video series and shows for its programming lineup, the first of which premiered earlier this week.

NEXT – Premiered September 8, NEXT features stories focused on the future, going beyond the now to unveil what’s next in tech, EV, health, AI, climate and more.

– Premiered September 8, features stories focused on the future, going beyond the now to unveil what’s next in tech, EV, health, AI, climate and more. Lead This Way – Premiering September 14, Lead This Way will feature interviews and frank conversations with business leaders facing unprecedented challenges, focusing on what it takes to lead in today’s business climate.

– Premiering September 14, will feature interviews and frank conversations with business leaders facing unprecedented challenges, focusing on what it takes to lead in today’s business climate. Goodbye or Good Buy – Featuring exciting conversations in a quickfire roundtable format, Goodbye or Good Buy will host expert guests to debate the merits of trending tickers for the day.

– Featuring exciting conversations in a quickfire roundtable format, will host expert guests to debate the merits of trending tickers for the day. Asking for a Trend – Featuring next generation guests and contributors, Asking for a Trend will dive into the latest influential trends that are most relevant and impactful to investors that day.

Yahoo Finance video content has been made available to over 100 million monthly global visitors*. Relied upon by millions of investors, its content continues to expand to new digital TV platforms, available to stream in tens of millions of households, as well as to users across desktop and mobile devices. In addition to continuing a targeted focus on programs for people with interests such as AI, electric vehicles, building wealth, and real estate, live coverage will expand to a wider net of global events and conferences, from Cannes Lions to the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

Viewers can access Yahoo Finance Live and all upcoming series via connected TVs and devices, including Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, YouTube, and more. Viewers can also stream live on YouTube and finance.yahoo.com/videos.

About Yahoo:



Yahoo serves as a trusted guide for hundreds of millions of people globally, helping them achieve their goals online through our portfolio of iconic products. For advertisers, Yahoo Advertising offers omnichannel solutions and powerful data to engage with our brands and deliver results. To learn more about Yahoo, please visit yahooinc.com.

*Source: Comscore Custom Reporting, Multi-Platform, Yahoo Avg. Jul-22 to Jun-23

