BBC World Service TV selects Open Broadcast Systems for IP Distribution

London, 14th April 2026 – Open Broadcast Systems has announced that BBC World Service has selected its decoders for IP Television distribution. The high-quality, low-latency IP decoders are available in a small form factor, allowing for easy global deployment to deliver flexible, reliable, and cost-effective decoding for distribution across the BBC World Service network to its global rebroadcast partners.

In several regions, the decoders were installed by Open Broadcast Systems’ network of local partners, with local knowledge and skillset, enabling rapid implementation across multiple regions. The decoders support a wide range of IP video protocols including SRT, RIST and Zixi.

Kieran Kunhya, Founder and CEO of Open Broadcast Systems commented “Delivering content across the globe comes with a number of significant challenges for broadcasters. Software-based solutions provide the flexibility to deliver content reliably over IP. This, coupled with the local knowledge and expertise to ensure seamless implementation, was a key factor for BBC World Service TV.”

Robert Webber, Senior Distribution Manager, BBC International Services added: “We need to deliver reliable IP video to BBC World Service partners in various locations across the world. Open Broadcast Systems decoders were flexible enough to deliver and monitor reliable IP video to our global partners, whilst meeting local needs.”

Open Broadcast Systems will be exhibiting at NAB Show from 18th – 22nd April. Visit the team on booth W2217 orget in touch to book a meeting.

About Open Broadcast Systems

Open Broadcast Systems is a leading-edge manufacturer of encoding and decoding for B2B video contribution and distribution. Its software-based solutions are deployed to deliver premium video content over any IP network. High quality solutions developed by Open Broadcast Systems deliver services to millions of people every day, including many major sporting and breaking news events.

Encoding and decoding solutions from Open Broadcast Systems are high quality, cost-efficient and agile, able to be developed and installed in extremely short timeframes.

For more information, please visithttps://www.obe.tv/

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