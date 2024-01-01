Panasonic Showcases IP- and IT-Driven Production Solutions for Broadcast and Live Events at 2026 NAB Show

Integrated PTZ camera, audio, switcher, and video production software streamline workflows





NEWARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panasonic Video and Audio Systems North America will showcase its IP- and IT-based production solutions for sports, broadcast, and live entertainment at NAB Show 2026 (Booth #C3509), highlighting flexible, scalable workflows for today’s hybrid production environments.

“IP and IT infrastructure are mission critical as broadcasters and content creators accelerate their transition toward distributed and hybrid production models,” said Chris Merrill, Director, Product Management and Engineering at Panasonic Video and Audio Systems. “At NAB Show 2026, Panasonic will demonstrate how our ecosystem approach leverages IP and IT as the foundation for modern workflows, unifying cameras, control, automation, and management into a future-ready production architecture.”

Camera Firmware & Feature Enhancements

Panasonic continues to expand camera capabilities through firmware and software innovations that protect customer investments and support scalable production.

The Image Adjust Pro plug-in for Panasonic’s Media Production Suite shifts from hardware-based control to software-driven remote operation, enabling centralized management of up to 20 studio and PTZ cameras per license from a PC or tablet, ideal for hybrid IP environments requiring consistent, high-quality output.

The AK-UBX100 4K Multi-Purpose Camera supports ST 2110, NDI®* and SRT, intended to deliver greater interoperability and streamlined integration. It eliminates the need for traditional camera base situations, and is designed to simplify infrastructure and give studios greater flexibility to scale while delivering professional-quality shooting.

When paired with the AK-UCX100 4K Studio Camera and AW-UE160 4K PTZ Camera, the AK-UBX100 enables color matching and unified control within a single workflow, with the goal of reducing complexity, improving efficiency, and delivering consistent shots.

Panasonic will also showcase its auto-focus capability for 4K studio cameras, available on the AK-UCX100 via a firmware update, which enables fast, stable, and accurate focus acquisition across a wide variety of lenses. The functionality will expand to the AK-UBX100 in Q2 CY2026.

Advancements in IP-Based Live Production

KAIROS®, Panasonic’s live production platform, redefines traditional live switchers with its IT/IP-based architecture, enabling a selection of virtually any resolution and seamless support for LED displays of varying shapes and pixel pitches. The booth will feature a stage designed to replicate a high-end visual production environment, surrounded by LED displays to showcase capture, staging, and streaming solutions, with KAIROS at the core.

New Controllers Expand Production Control

Panasonic’s AW-RP200GJ Remote Camera Controller helps operators in multi-camera environments seamlessly capture and deliver high-quality content. With enhanced IP connectivity and a streamlined user interface, the controller simplifies system management and enables more intuitive operation across multi-camera workflows.



The AW-RP200GJ is Panasonic’s first remote camera controller to support macro functionality, allowing operators to record and store various camera operations for up to 200 PTZ cameras. It also features a dual joystick and improved multi-camera shooting for precision in fast-paced environments like sports.

Technology to Enable Creators to Bring their Visions to Life

Panasonic’s acclaimed LUMIX S Series, including the LUMIX S1II and LUMIX S1RII models will be on display. The LUMIX S1RII features a 44.3MP full-frame sensor and high-performance engine for natural and detailed renderings while the LUMIX S1II delivers high-quality photos and advanced video performance, with a fast 24.1MP sensor, 5.1K/4K recording, and tools that enhance creative control and workflow. Built for speed and stability, it features blackout-free burst shooting, AI-powered autofocus, strong image stabilization, and seamless app integration for modern creators.

The LUMIX GH7 mirrorless camera boosts video performance with a 25.2MP sensor, faster autofocus with real-time subject recognition, and pro-grade features like internal ProRes RAW and 32-bit float audio recording. A variety of lenses will also be on display at the booth.

Additionally, a dedicated studio zone will address the growing demand for live streaming and podcast production by highlighting AI-driven and efficiency solutions, centered on Panasonic’s Media Production Suite and PTZ cameras.

Streamlined AV Automation

Recognizing the growing importance of automation and interoperability, Panasonic is also simplifying access to AV automation software plug-ins. The Auto Framing plug-in enables the AW-UE80 4K PTZ Camera to track a subject in real time while maintaining consistent framing, reducing the need for manual operation in fast-paced environments.

The WR-AV800 AV Processor integrates audio and video processing to improve clarity and coordination across hybrid workflows, supporting up to four ceiling microphones and eight PTZ cameras for more efficient, streamlined production.

The brand new AW-UE5 4K PTZ camera provides high-quality video for corporate environments. With ultra-wide-angle capabilities and NDI HX support, the AW-UE5 enables highly flexible, IP-based video production workflows.

Strategic Partnerships

At NAB Show 2026, Panasonic will announce a new strategic partnership with NEP Group to expand its IP ecosystem. Panasonic and NEP will showcase a certified integration between NEP Platform and Panasonic’s KAIROS. The integration creates a unified control and data plane, enabling operators to dynamically allocate resources, manage production switching, and orchestrate signal routing from a single interface.

Visit Panasonic at NAB Show 2026

These upgrades and additions to Panasonic’s solutions underscore the company’s commitment to supporting production professionals with flexible, innovative solutions that future-proof workflows. The company’s PTZ cameras, studio cameras, audio solutions, switchers and Media Production Suite, and software will be on display at NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 19-22 (Booth #C3509).

*NDI® video connectivity technology is a registered trademark of Vizrt NDI AB in the USA and other countries.



Disclaimer: Product features and availability are subject to change. Capabilities described may vary by configuration, region, and implementation.

Panasonic, KAIROS, and related marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Panasonic Corporation of North America and/or its affiliates.

About Panasonic Connect North America

Established on April 1, 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services and manufacturing industries. With the mission to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow,” Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers’ ever-evolving needs in today’s connected enterprise.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

LUMIX: Sean Robinson sean.robinson@us.panasonic.com

Panasonic Connect North America: Racepoint Global pavna@racepointglobal.com