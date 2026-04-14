Sendero Consulting Announces Strategic Partnership with Aera Technology to Deliver Decision Intelligence at Scale

The collaboration helps organizations achieve greater speed, precision, and agility.

Sendero Consulting, a full-service management consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Aera Technology, the leader in decision intelligence, to help enterprises digitize and automate decision-making across their value chains to improve agility, operational performance, and sustainability.

Across industries-including energy, manufacturing, and consumer sectors-the partnership enables organizations to benefit from Sendero’s comprehensive consulting services and Aera Technology’s agentic decision intelligence capabilities. Powered by Aera, enterprises can orchestrate decisions across complex operations through a unified platform that integrates data, analytics, AI, and automation. Aera senses changes, evaluates tradeoffs, recommends and executes actions, and continuously learns and improves decision-making.

Aera Technology was recently named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Decision Intelligence Platforms*, a recognition that the company believes establishes decision intelligence as a distinct enterprise software category and validates its critical role in driving measurable business impact.

“Partnering with Aera aligns with Sendero’s commitment to delivering holistic support for organizations navigating technology optimization efforts,” said Jeff Schar, Managing Director and Partnerships Lead at Sendero. “This collaboration underscores our shared vision of providing advanced decision intelligence and strategic consulting to drive tangible results for our clients.”

“Our partners play an important role in helping customers accelerate time to value and drive measurable outcomes as they scale decision intelligence,” said Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder and CEO, Aera Technology. “We’re already seeing this take shape in our recent work across the energy sector, including major utilities. We look forward to working with Sendero to extend these capabilities.”

As an Aera Technology partner, Sendero will leverage its comprehensive management consulting services and expertise with Aera’s decision intelligence capabilities to support clients’ strategic objectives and scalability.

For more information about Sendero’s partnership with Aera Technology, visit www.senderoconsulting.com/solution/partnerships/aera/.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms, David Pidsley, Carlie Idoine, Kevin Quinn, Gareth Herschel, Kjell Carlsson, 26 January 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product, or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sendero Consulting

Sendero is a management consulting firm delivering the “how” behind business transformation. Sendero empowers clients to identify operational challenges, plot valuable and effective solutions, and drive tangible results at business speed. Anchored in deep domain expertise and fueled by an award-winning culture, Sendero partners with clients nationwide across a diverse range of industries. With offices in six strategic markets-Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix-Sendero moves beyond the why and achieves the crucial how. Learn more at www.senderoconsulting.com.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the leader in agentic decision intelligence and creator of Aera, the first decision intelligence agent. Aera understands how your business works, recommends the best actions, executes decisions end-to-end, and learns from every outcome. By empowering enterprises to optimize and automate decisions, Aera enables greater sustainability, intelligence, and efficiency. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

CONTACT:

Juli Hilovsky

juli.hilovsky@finnpartners.com

(615) 780-3349

SOURCE: Sendero Consulting

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire