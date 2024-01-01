Arctic7 Unveils New Digital Services Division

– A7 Digital to deliver top-tier infrastructure and operations support for a variety of industries –

In keeping with Arctic7’s strategy of leveraging its skills and experience in games development and technical film & TV production, A7 Digital will support clients with a range of bespoke IT services.

Service Overview:

IT Operations: Optimizing and securing IT environments with security audits, monitoring solutions, cloud management, and data migrations to ensure seamless business operations and continuity

Optimizing and securing IT environments with security audits, monitoring solutions, cloud management, and data migrations to ensure seamless business operations and continuity Application Development: Designing and building custom software, mobile & web applications, solution architecture, data engineering, and e-commerce solutions to drive innovation and digital growth

Designing and building custom software, mobile & web applications, solution architecture, data engineering, and e-commerce solutions to drive innovation and digital growth Application Support: Ensuring high availability and security of business applications through 24/7 monitoring, governance, database maintenance, incident management, and performance optimization.

A7 Digital will be spearheaded by VP Sales and Business Development Jim Hasbrouck. A seasoned sales leader with extensive experience in virtualization, cloud computing (Azure, AWS, Google), Kubernetes and security, Jim has led high-performing teams and driven growth at companies such as A-VAR, StormForge, and Tintri. Joining Jim is Dmitry Lickhachev, existing IT Director at A7, who brings more than a decade of experience across game development, oil & gas, pharma, and communications.

The team has a long history in the space having previously worked with, among many others, Sony PlayStation on the PlayStation Network and Rockstar on Grand Theft Auto Online. Current A7 Digital partners include network hardware and software provider Netgate and Frozen Logistics, a leading provider of cold storage and logistics solutions.

Jim said: “We formed A7 Digital to provide clients with the kind of improved ROI, redundancies and access to skills that are the cornerstone of a managed services provider, but with the added special sauce that Arctic7 brings to the table. Our experience and expertise in delivering and managing huge and tech-reliant projects in games, film and TV means we understand scale and complexity without compromising on user-friendly and resilient systems – and we can deploy this mindset to any challenge and any brief.”

CEO of Arctic7 Igor Efremov added: “As a next-generation transmedia services company, Arctic7 leverages the skills and expertise from gaming and film & TV to deploy rapid and high-value technology and creative content solutions for partners in any field. A7 Digital is a natural evolution in our offering, enabling us empower innovators from concept to delivery.”

Jim Thompson, Netgate CTO, said: “Arctic7’s top-tier network support services and skilled professionals have been invaluable in augmenting our critical client support operations. Currently, we are also collaborating with A7 to develop a secure mesh VPN app. Their expertise in app development across platforms, from mobile to Windows, has consistently demonstrated their technical prowess and commitment to delivering exceptional solutions.”

For more information about A7 Digital's service offerings, get in touch via email: jim.hasbrouck@arctic7.com

About Arctic7

Arctic7 is a next-generation media company that's transforming the gaming, media, and entertainment industries with its innovative technology and creative content solutions. With a range of partner offerings including full-game development, co-development, and virtual production service, Arctic7 aims to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences across all entertainment forms better, faster and at higher ROI for partners. Arctic7 is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with talent located around the world including from its operations in Montenegro Europe and London, UK. Arctic7 is committed to developing amazing partnerships and products and to hiring and inspiring the best talent with the purpose of creating a company that changes and unifies the entertainment landscape.

www.arctic7.com

