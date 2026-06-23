Banana Pro AI Rebrands as Pixomi AI, Expanding Into a Broader AI Creative Platform

The brand upgrade marks the next stage of the company’s AI image, video, music, voice, and workflow creation experience, while preserving existing user accounts, credits, subscriptions, and creative history.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pixomi AI, formerly known as Banana Pro AI, today announced the completion of its brand upgrade, transitioning from bananaproai.com to pixomi.ai. The rebrand marks a strategic evolution from a focused AI generation tool into a comprehensive AI creative platform — one built to support the full creative process, from initial concept to final output.

The platform, which previously reached 200,000 registered creators in just four months with a 27x surge in monthly user acquisition, continues to operate without disruption. All existing user accounts, generation history, credits, subscriptions, and purchase records remain fully intact under the new brand.

From a Generator to a Creative Platform

Banana Pro AI launched as an AI image and video generation service and quickly established itself as a go-to hub for creators, e-commerce professionals, and design teams. As the product grew to include music generation, voice tools, AI workflow automation, and an expanding library of AI models, the original brand name no longer reflected the platform’s scope.

Pixomi AI is designed to meet that expanded vision. The new name and domain provide a cleaner foundation for the platform’s next stage of development, with room to add more creation capabilities, deeper workflow tools, and a stronger mobile experience on both iOS and Android.

All User Data Fully Preserved

No migration is required. Existing users can continue signing in with their current credentials at pixomi.ai. Their generated works, account credits, subscription status, and purchase history carry forward automatically. As part of the transition, eligible legacy users will receive upgrade gift credits upon logging in — up to 1,200 credits for previous paid users and 100 credits for other legacy accounts.

What Pixomi AI Is Building Next

The platform’s roadmap centers on building a more complete environment for AI-powered creation:

Continued expansion of image and video generation models, including currently available options such as GPT Image 2 , Midjourney, Seedance 2.0, Grok Imagine, and Kling 3.0 etc.

, Midjourney, Seedance 2.0, Grok Imagine, and Kling 3.0 etc. An AI Workflow Studio with node-based canvas for chaining generation steps and building reusable creative pipelines

with node-based canvas for chaining generation steps and building reusable creative pipelines A growing suite of specialized tools including AI photo editing, body editing, motion control, lip sync, animation, and image upscaling

Dedicated mobile applications for iOS and Android, enabling creative work from any device

About Pixomi AI

Pixomi AI (formerly Banana Pro AI) is an AI creative platform offering image generation, video generation, music, voice tools, and workflow automation in a single unified canvas. Used by creators, e-commerce sellers, designers, and teams worldwide, Pixomi AI enables professional-grade AI-assisted content production without unnecessary complexity.

Pixomi AI is committed to making advanced AI creation easier, faster, and more useful for real-world creative production. Learn more at Pixomi AI.

Media Contact:

Pixomi AI

Email: support@pixomi.ai

Website: https://pixomi.ai/

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SOURCE Pixomi AI