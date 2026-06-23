TIMEX CONTINUES ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH DC STUDIOS AND WARNER BROS. PICTURES WITH SUPERGIRL™ X BLONDIE X TIMEX WATCH AHEAD OF FILM’S JUNE 26 RELEASE

Inspired by the Film’s Bold Spirit and Rock Star Blondie’s Enduring Influence, the Collectible Timepiece Reimagines the Iconic Q Timex for a New Generation

SHELTON, Conn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Timex®, the iconic American watchmaker known for crafting timepieces that stand the test of time, today announced the continuation of its creative collaboration with DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures ahead of the theatrical release of SUPERGIRL, only in theaters June 26. To mark the occasion, Timex is introducing a collectible SUPERGIRL x Blondie x Timex watch inspired by the film’s bold spirit and rebellious energy.

Building on the momentum of the Timex x SUPERMAN collaboration, this partnership celebrates the fearlessness and unapologetic confidence at the center of Supergirl’s epic, intergalactic story. For generations, Timex has created watches for people who move confidently through life, embrace individuality, and define their own path forward. Rooted in that same spirit, the collaboration connects the world of SUPERGIRL with a message that feels timeless and deeply connected to the Timex brand: Break the Rules on Your Own Time.

“Timex is a truly collaborative partner who has completely captured the spirit of SUPERGIRL by combining the character’s fearless, independent nature with the iconic, rockstar Blondie. The SUPERGIRL x Blondie x Timex watch will be a must-have for Supergirl fans who, like her, strive to be unapologetically themselves.” – Julie Moore, SVP of Global Brand Partnerships at Warner Bros. Pictures.

The special-edition timepiece translates the character’s bold personality and distinctive style into a design that blends cultural references from the film with Timex’s signature craftsmanship. The SUPERGIRL x Blondie x Timex watch features a 36mm black stainless-steel case, customized rotating top ring, domed acrylic crystal, luminant hands, and a sustainable black leather strap finished with stainless-steel grommets and studs. Drawing from the punk influences woven throughout the film, the dial incorporates Blondie graphics, whose music helps shape the tone and energy surrounding Supergirl’s character, alongside the iconic Blondie T-shirt she wears on screen.

“Supergirl brings a bold, fearless energy to one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, and that spirit feels right at home with Timex,” said Shari Fabiani, Chief Marketing Officer, Timex Group. “Together, we are celebrating independence, self-expression, and those who embrace who they are and challenge expectations. Wearing a Timex is a reminder to make time yours, and this watch brings that idea to life with the rebellious attitude of Supergirl and Blondie.”

By partnering with DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures on SUPERGIRL, Timex continues its tradition of connecting with stories and cultural moments that resonate far beyond the screen.

The SUPERGIRL x Blondie x Timex watch will be available for preorder on June 23 exclusively on Timex.com.

For more information, please visit timex.com.

About Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets watches and jewelry that reflect a legacy of craftsmanship and a commitment to storytelling and innovation. Headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, with multiple operating units and more than 2,500 employees worldwide, Timex Group is among the world’s leading watchmakers. Its portfolio includes global iconic brands such as Timex, Timex Atelier, adidas, Aston Martin, Daniel Wellington, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, Guess, Nautica, rag & bone and Versace.

About DC Studios

DC Studios, a newly formed division of Warner Bros. Discovery, is committed to building a long-term creative architecture to realize the power and wonder of the DC Universe across ﬁlm, TV, animation and gaming under a single banner. Fueled by eight trailblazing decades of DC Comics, the Company is collaborating with key divisions throughout the WBD family – and innovative artists and storytellers from around the world – to bring DC’s rich trove of powerful stories and globally beloved characters to life within a single unified DCU that spans every platform and medium worldwide. Kicked off last summer with James Gunn’s acclaimed blockbuster Superman, the next chapter of this dynamic, all-new DCU will bring a range of stunning new characters and worlds to screens across the globe – from the intergalactic cops of Lanterns, to the chilling Gotham anti-hero of Clayface, to the compelling young hero at the heart of this summer’s hugely anticipated big-screen epic Supergirl – inviting fans and newcomers alike to experience a bold new vision of one of the biggest, most enduring and grandest stories ever told.

About SUPERGIRL

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, SUPERGIRL, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Media Contacts:

Patricia Rappaport, patricia.rappaport@civic-us.com

Rachel Walder, rachel.walder@civic-us.com

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SOURCE Timex