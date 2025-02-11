RAYMOND ENHANCES OPERATOR SECURITY AND EFFICIENCY WITH DETECTION AND NOTIFICATION SYSTEM

iWAREHOUSE® ObjectSense Detection & Notification System optimizes equipment, labor and data for greater warehouse productivity and operator training reinforcement

GREENE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Reinforcing a long legacy of industry-leading innovation and a culture of continuous improvement, The Raymond Corporation introduces iWAREHOUSE® ObjectSense Detection & Notification System (iW.ObjectSense). Flexible and reliable, iW.ObjectSense serves as a notification system that can alert operators to obstructions while traveling in the tractor-first direction by using audible and visual alerts. The system also offers controlled slowdown and stopping functionalities, ensuring operators remain in full control of lift trucks at all times.

“iW.ObjectSense acts as a training reinforcement tool for lift truck operators and is designed to enhance secure, efficient and productive operations,” said Matt Curtis, product manager for Class II and iW.ObjectSense, The Raymond Corporation. “iW.ObjectSense can be both easily incorporated into existing Raymond fleet technology for immediate results and customized to meet the specific needs of operators, applications and facility layouts without infrastructure changes.”

Advanced sensing technology

iW.ObjectSense relies on a dynamic detection field that automatically adjusts alongside lift truck speeds, lengthening and shortening detection areas as needed for optimum performance and smoother deceleration in the event that an object has been identified.

iW.ObjectSense can be tailored to meet specific application needs, with features such as:

Controlled slowdown and stopping functionalities: When an object is sensed, lift trucks can be brought to a controlled slowdown, or stop, in or outside the aisle, consistent with facility rules and needs.

“Even as we continue to introduce innovative solutions like iW.ObjectSense, our goal at Raymond remains the same — providing intralogistics solutions that help you optimize operations, expand your data capabilities and automate functions in order to continuously improve every aspect of your application,” Curtis said. “And, as with every new technology we introduce, our Raymond team of experts is here to offer support.”

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

