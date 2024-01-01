The Code Runner Pro Mobile App is Real-time Protocol Guidance During Cardiac Arrests with Immediate PDF Documentation

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACLS—The Code Runner Pro mobile app launches today providing real-time, protocol guidelines to frontline clinicians responding to cardiac arrests and resuscitations in high-stakes scenarios. Using the American Heart Association’s (AHA) recommended, Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) protocols, The Code Runner Pro displays each step and follow-up action, providing the emergency team with visual instructions throughout, eliminating dependence on memorized algorithms. The app captures and time-stamps each action, and at the end, immediately provides medical facilities an easily exportable electronic log in pdf format for compliance, quality review, and legal protection.





The app provides structured, step-by-step directions for managing life-threatening situations like cardiac arrest, respiratory failure, or shock — all of the protocols to successfully run a code — ensuring that no critical steps are missed. It acts as a digital safety net, especially for personnel who may not routinely participate in codes.

This innovative, comprehensive mobile app is a vital tool in a variety of medical settings including civilian, military, or rural hospitals, even in clinics where experienced medical staff may be a scarce resource. In healthcare deserts worldwide, The Code Runner Pro can be a critical, life-saving tool.

This app is also essential helping medical students, interns and residents when they may not have the training but must manage an acute cardiac scenario.

The visual, real-time responses programmed from AHA protocols may improve the quality of care and increase survival rates in critical situations, both in and out of hospital settings. Unlike other currently available products that simply mirror a spreadsheet, The Code Runner Pro offers robust capabilities including:

Step-by-step ACLS and PALS protocol guidance

Real-time prompts for drugs, shocks, and rhythms

Built-in timer and role reminders

Offline access for field and military use

Immediate auto-generated PDF documentation

“If a new ER nurse is suddenly required to run a Code Blue at 2 AM,” explains Dr. Alan Shapiro, Co-Founder of The Code Runner Pro, “In the chaos, she can open The Code Runner Pro, and the app walks her through every step to administer meds, check rhythms, and prepare for defibrillation. When the code ends, the documentation is complete and in electronic form, a pdf. It’s a win for the nurse who successfully ran the code, the patient, and the medical facility. It is the ‘Iron Man’ for managing codes.”

“I remember running a code just after completing training, having to recall every step and option based on the situation and patient response,” adds Co-Founder, Dr. Michael Peck. “When it ended, I was physically, emotionally, and mentally drained from the stress. I dreamed of having protocols displayed at the bedside. Nearly 35 years later, we have that invaluable technology and tool. Not only does The Code Runner Pro guide care in real-time, it also creates time-stamped documentation in a PDF for hospital records and review.”

The Code Runner Pro subscription is available on the Apple Store and Google Play for initial $39.99 subscription and $3.99 monthly.

To learn more, visit: https://www.thecoderunnerpro.com.

About the Founders

Michael Peck, MD is a retired anesthesiologist with more than 40 years of experience, including academic and private hospital settings. He is also CEO of fpaBio, a medical device company focused on airway management innovation. An entrepreneur, Dr. Peck’s decades of clinical experience drove the development of The Code Runner Pro, a critical tool to enhance live-saving care, relieve stress, and help prevent medical personnel burn-out.

Alan Shapiro, DO is a board-certified emergency physician who works in both academic and community settings, and serves as Medical Director for several EMS agencies. As a former paramedic, he has deep expertise in pre-hospital care coordination, bridging hospital and field operations to improve outcomes in emergency medicine.

About The Code Runner Pro

The Code Runner Pro is a mobile application that provides real-time guidance through ACLS and PALS protocols to frontline clinicians and caregivers responding to cardiac arrests. It improves outcomes with visual instructions for structured care that follow American Heart Association guidelines, and provides an electronic log of the entire code in pdf form, eliminating transcription, saving staff time and hospital resources.

For more information, go to the website: www.thecoderunnerpro.com or call Dr. Michael Peck at 301-518-5110.

