Game Developers Conference Joins The AI Summit New York to Further NYC Game Development and Understanding of Generative AI

In Partnership with the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and New York City Tourism + Conventions, GDC @ The AI Summit New York to Offer Stage Presentation and Exhibition Area to Explore Emerging Technology

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Game Developers Conference (GDC), the world’s largest and longest-running event serving professionals dedicated to the art and science of making games, is joining The AI Summit New York to present the GDC Stage, a series of presentations and discussions around generative artificial intelligence (AI) in game development, and GDC Zone, an exhibition space with interactive demos and networking opportunities with top developers. GDC will be partnering with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and New York City Tourism + Conventions at The AI Summit New York, which takes place at the Javits Convention Center on December 11-12, 2024.

GDC @ The AI Summit New York takes place in two parts, the first is the GDC Stage, a two-day track of programming featuring talks from esteemed industry experts from a variety of companies, including The New York Times, Google Cloud and many more discussing the future of AI in game development, exploring case studies of successful deployment of generative AI, discussions around regulatory updates and sharing knowledge and tools to help guide smarter and more informed game development. The GDC Stage will also host an on-site Game Developers reception for the gaming ecosystem to gather and connect. The second part is GDC Zone, an adjoining area that will feature AI emote creator Kinetix and software company Couchbase, with more exhibitors to be shared in the future. GDC @ The AI Summit New York is also playing host to sponsorship opportunities, letting brands align with innovators in the game development and AI space, with opportunities to engage with industry leaders and position companies as key players in the future of game-making.

“Since GDC began more than 35 years ago, the event has served to expand teaching, learning and full recognition of the craft of game development. With the emergence of new and exciting generative AI technology, there’s never been a better time to explore the uncharted future of machine-assisted creativity than The AI Summit New York,” says Stephenie Hawkins, Event Director of GDC. “NYC itself is a hotbed of incredibly skilled talent and technical resources, with a thriving game development community of its own. We’re excited to see what the future of NYC game development holds, and we hope that GDC Zone and GDC Stage will present the first steps towards that future.”

“New York City has always been a global center of innovation, and this administration is laser focused on taking that to the next level by partnering with GDC as they join The AI Summit New York for the first time,” said the NYC Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Pat Swinney Kaufman. “The Digital Games industry is a major job creator and contributor to NYC’s economy, and the summit is sure to inspire new ideas and open doors to career opportunities at the intersection of game development and AI.”

“As the digital gaming community in New York City continues to grow, we’re excited to partner with the Game Developer’s Conference at this year’s AI Summit,” said New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) Executive Vice President, Innovation Industries Jonathan Schulhof. “As we dive into the future of artificial intelligence throughout the five boroughs, NYCEDC is thrilled that the game development community will play a central role in 21st-century innovation.”

The flagship GDC event, the Game Developers Conference 2025 in San Francisco, will take place at the Moscone Convention Center from March 17-21, 2025. The week-long conference will feature more than 1,000 experienced speakers, 700 insightful sessions, workshops, roundtable discussions and networking events alongside 345 exhibitors on the GDC Expo floor.

For more details on the GDC @ The AI Summit, please visit the official website. For more details on the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, please visit GDC’s official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook or Twitter. Official photos are available via the Official GDC Flickr account: www.flickr.com/photos/officialgdc/.

About GDC

The Game Developers Conference® (GDC) is the world’s largest professional game industry event with market-defining content for programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, business decision makers, and others involved in the development of interactive games and immersive experiences. GDC brings together the global game development community year-round through events and digital media.

GDC is organized by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information visit www.informa.com.

About the AI Summit Series

In 2016, at a time when AI conferences were geared towards research & academia, Informa launched The AI Summit Series – the first-ever conference and exhibition to explore what AI practically means for enterprises. Every year since then, we’ve gathered top executives and investors with technology specialists and data scientists from across the globe to network, learn and showcase ground-breaking technology solutions for business.

With the ninth edition flooring in 2024, our conference & expo series has firmly established itself at the heart of the AI community with shows running in London, New York, Singapore, Cape Town, at Black Hat USA, Black Hat Europe, and SecTor in Canada For more information on The AI Summit Series, please visit theaisummit.com.

Contacts

fortyseven communications



Hiro Ito



gdcpress@fortyseven.com