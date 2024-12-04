Baby Shark and Sesame Street Team Up for a Magical Holiday Musical Celebration and Merchandise Collection

Two cultural icons join forces for a new holiday special and playlist ahead of Baby Shark’s 10th anniversary celebration in 2025

Partnership extends into 2025 with exclusive Baby Shark and Sesame Street merchandise collection as part of Baby Shark’s 10th anniversary celebration in 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company, announced today an exciting collaboration between the global phenomenon Baby Shark and the iconic Sesame Street friends. This special collaboration will feature exclusive merchandise, a holiday music video, and a playlist set to premiere on both the Pinkfong and Sesame Street English YouTube channels. This heartwarming collaboration brings together two of the most iconic names in family entertainment as they share a message of joy and togetherness leading up to Baby Shark’s milestone 10th anniversary in 2025.

Set in a whimsical winter wonderland, the festive music video features a brand-new orchestral version of the world-famous “Baby Shark” song by Pinkfong. The updated arrangement is enriched with cheerful holiday elements—including the delightful sound of sleigh bells—that capture the magic of the season. Fans of all ages will enjoy seeing Sesame Street’s Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby join Baby Shark and William in a fun-filled game of tag, spreading holiday cheer with their playful energy.

“This collaboration is a wonderful celebration of friendship, joy, and the holiday spirit, embodying everything the holidays are about,” said Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA. “As Baby Shark approaches its 10th anniversary, we are thrilled to team up with Sesame Street, like-minded friends that have brought happiness to generations of families.”

“Our previous collaboration with Baby Shark received an overwhelmingly positive response from families, and we are excited to expand on the vibrant music video to include a magical and meaningful holiday spin,” said Jennifer Gioia, VP of Content and Programming at Sesame Workshop. “As Sesame Street celebrates our 55th anniversary, we are happy to be a part of Baby Shark’s 10th anniversary milestone celebration year.”

Adding to the festivities, a special Print on Demand Apparel and Accessories Collection celebrating the friendship between Baby Shark and Sesame Street will launch in December 2024 through a partnership with Mad Engine.

Building anticipation for Baby Shark’s milestone anniversary, The Pinkfong Company released a special anniversary brand mnemonic that will kick off a year-long celebration filled with exciting surprises throughout 2025. The mnemonic combines Baby Shark’s iconic melody with upbeat orchestral elements, while its vivid, crayon-sketch-style 2D animation captures both the brand’s decade-long journey and its commitment to bringing everyday fun to kids and families around the world.

The special holiday music video is available on the official Pinkfong and Sesame Street YouTube channels.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Sesame Street

Sesame Street is the pioneering children’s educational television program that debuted in 1969 and continues to reach children in more than 150 countries. Created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett during the Civil Rights movement, the show blends live performance, musical numbers, puppetry, and animation to educate and engage young audiences on school-readiness skills and values like empathy, kindness, and inclusion. Featuring timeless characters including Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Oscar the Grouch, Sesame Street has become a standard-bearer for early childhood storytelling through carefully researched educational content that teaches literacy, numeracy, social skills, and cultural awareness. Sesame Street is produced by the global impact nonprofit organization Sesame Workshop.

