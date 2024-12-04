TalentLMS Announces the Winners of the Training Excellence Awards 2024

The outstanding stories that emerged show how great training programs drive employee retention, workforce readiness, and business success.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TalentLMS is thrilled to announce the winners of its Training Excellence Awards. The outstanding stories that have emerged through the award program, run for a second consecutive year, show how great training programs drive employee retention, business success, and contribute to the greater good.

In a rigorous process, the judging panel assessed training stories from around the globe spanning various industries and use cases. Finalists and winners were awarded in six categories: Top Training Program for Employee, Partner, and Customer Training, Great Results, Positive Impact, and Training Trailblazer.

Top Training Program for Employee Training – Winner: Resident Hotels

The hotel group redefined learning with its “Your Journey” program, crafted almost entirely from in-house content. Through videos, live online sessions, and interactive courses, the program offered a deeply personalized experience that drove higher learner engagement, elevated guest service, and boosted compliance—empowering team members to achieve exceptional results.

Top Training Program for Partner Training – Winner: TechStyleOS

The leading fashion retail brand is the winner of this category for the second consecutive year. TechStyleOS transformed its training strategy with TalentLMS, serving 4.5 million members across 12 countries. Prioritizing flexibility and accessibility, TechStyleOS revolutionized partner training with tailored content, interactive features, and real-time support, achieving an impressive 97.9% engagement rate.

Training Program for Customer Training – Winner: SideFX Software

Winners of the Top Training Program for Customer Training for the second consecutive year, the team behind “Houdini”, a 3D animation and visual effects software, uses TalentLMS to train 8,000 users worldwide. Initially designed for academic instructors, the program now supports artists and trainers with blended learning resources, helping users excel in film, TV, and gaming industries.

Positive Impact Award – Winner: International Menopause Society

The International Menopause Society drives global education on midlife women’s health. Its “IMPART” program equips healthcare professionals with the knowledge and tools to effectively address menopause symptoms, navigate hormone therapy, and deliver preventative care, empowering millions of women with evidence-based health solutions.

Great Results Award – Winner: Tredence Inc.

With TalentLMS in its toolbox the data science company tackled the challenge of upskilling employees in Data Science and AI. Tredence Inc. launched the “Byte-Sized” Program, offering flexible, self-paced learning with video tutorials, coding exercises, and capstone projects. The program delivered an impressive 200% ROI, high levels of learner engagement and satisfaction, and a 40% improvement in manager feedback.

Training Trailblazer Award – Winner: Alicia Smart

Dr. Alicia Smart co-founded TheraHive, a platform dedicated to democratizing access to mental health education. Leveraging TalentLMS, she developed scalable, multimodal, affordable programs that provide evidence-based mental health care. Her efforts have reduced costs, improved accessibility, and brought high-quality mental health solutions to underserved communities worldwide.

“Empowering small and medium businesses through transformative learning technology is at the heart of our mission,” said Nikhil Arora, CEO of Epignosis, parent company of TalentLMS. “These awards celebrate the incredible potential of organizations that are using continuous learning to drive innovation, growth, and success in an ever-evolving business landscape.”

For more information on the Training Excellence Awards, the winners, and finalists, please visit https://www.talentlms.com/training-excellence-awards .

