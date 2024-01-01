Avangrid Continues to Provide State-of-the-Art Training to New Hires at National Training Center, Second Cohort Graduates

The second cohort of newly hired technicians has graduated from Avangrid’s National Training Center, which was built earlier this year

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced that the second cohort of newly hired technicians has graduated from Avangrid’s National Training Center (NTC). Technicians from Avangrid wind projects in three different states attended two-and-a-half weeks of safety and technical training at the NTC located in Sherman County, Oregon.









“At Avangrid, we are developing a highly trained and skilled workforce that is essential to the industry’s growth and creating job opportunities in the communities we operate in. Our National Training Center marked a significant step forward in our abilities to equip technicians with the highest standards of safety and technical expertise,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “By investing in comprehensive training programs, we are not only enhancing the capabilities of our new hires but also empowering our existing workforce to excel in their roles.”

The NTC, built earlier this year, is helping Avangrid bring new wind and solar technicians up to speed quickly and efficiently, while empowering hundreds of current technicians to become experts in their field.

“The wind industry always caught my attention, my dad and my uncle did it,” said Wyatt Wall, a newly hired technician who attended training at the NTC will be working at an Avangrid wind farm in Minnesota.

Wall initially joined Avangrid earlier this year as an intern where he learned what it was like to work in the wind industry, and was later hired as a technician. He is one of many expected to join the wind industry in the coming years, with Wind Turbine Technician expected to be one of the country’s fastest growing jobs through the end of the decade.

Asked about training at the NTC, he commented on being able to practice and get familiar with real-world equipment, saying, “Hands-on is where I learn the best. It’s nice to come here to learn, practice, and get this experience.”

Students receive unrivaled access to industry-leading training at the NTC. For example, they practice on Avangrid’s 30-foot-tall fall protection tower to learn how to handle emergencies while working at heights, empowering trainees to master proper safety protocols in a safe place before working on a turbine. They get hands-on training on a variety of components pertaining to a wind farm, solar plant, or high voltage installation, including access to a completely intact nacelle (top of a wind turbine) for practicing maintenance and troubleshooting in a real-world environment. They also have access to fully immersive virtual reality training to become familiar with a variety of machines and experience working through challenges in a simulated environment.

Avangrid’s training program was developed in accordance with guidelines from the American Clean Power Association. Additionally, Avangrid is seeking certification from the Global Wind Organisation (GWO) to ensure technicians are meeting global industry safety standards.

The NTC is located near many of Avangrid’s 14 existing wind and solar facilities in Oregon, with about 1.6 GW of combined clean energy capacity, and represents additional investment in the region.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $47 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens – in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

