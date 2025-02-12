Ayrton Upgrades Nando 502 Wash

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, FEBRUARY 12, 2025 ― Ayrton released its newly upgraded Nando 502 Wash, the latest in Ayrton’s Multi Sources IP65 6 Series, which was launched last year and has proven to be a brilliant evolution of the successful NandoBeam range. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive North American distributor of Ayrton solutions.

For this exceptional luminaire, Ayrton has developed a unique concept of a revolutionary machined light guide that provides an optimum level of diffusion and a significant improvement in luminous flux.

The new Nando 502 Wash is fitted with 12 high-performance 40W LED sources with RGB-L additive color synthesis and a proprietary optical system made up of a unique 210 mm cluster in PMMA. This optical combination produces an improved luminous flux of over 11,000 lumens and a highly uniform mixture of pastel or saturated colors.

Nando 502 Wash is a precision machine that allows perfect color reproducibility with a color rendering index up to 86, and delivers high-quality light without flickering, making it the perfect solution for TV applications and all video recorded events.

Versatile by nature, it can switch instantly from beam to wash with an excellent zoom ratio of 15:1 and a zoom range of 3.5° to 53°. Its black honeycomb and perfect separation of the light sources help to significantly boost the level of contrast. The anti-reflective treated glass window guarantees an optimal visual result and increased performance. Additionally, with individual control of each LED, breathtaking 3D volumetric and 2D effects can be achieved.

Nando 502 Wash’s new minimalist design ensures full accessibility to all functions. By decreasing the thickness of the aluminum parts, optimizing the cooling system, simplifying lens guidance, and integrating low-density optical components, Ayrton has been able to reduce overall weight by 20-percent.

Nando 502 Wash is an incredibly compact IP65 luminaire, specially designed for mixed-use stage lighting, both indoors and outdoors, and even in high-saline environments. Measuring 340 x 474 x 268 mm (l x h x d) and weighing 15.6kg, it enhances scenes with elegance and refinement. It is the perfect tool for designers looking for depth of color who want to create unforgettable wash effects.

The official presentation video of the upgraded Nando 502 Wash can be found here. For more information on Ayrton’s full range of LED and laser-sourced lighting fixtures, visit www.ayrton.eu.