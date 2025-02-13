DPA Microphones Adds to Sales and Marketing Teams

LONGMONT, COLORADO, FEBRUARY 13, 2025 ― DPA Microphones, the leading manufacturer of high-quality microphone solutions, is pleased to welcome Nicholas “Nick” Mariano and Vincent “Vince” Divine to the U.S. sales and marketing teams, respectively. Mariano will serve as the Regional Sales Manager for the mid-south region, while Divine joins as Content Creator and Marketing Admin.

“The addition of Nick and Vince to our team will further strengthen our position as a renowned leader in the professional audio industry,” says Chris Spahr, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, DPA Microphones and Wisycom USA. “They both bring experience, knowledge and skills that will benefit the company. We look forward to witnessing their contributions to DPA and Wisycom as we continue to reinforce our commitment to the industry.”

A results-driven sales professional with extensive experience in strategic account development, Mariano will develop and execute sales strategies to aid in pushing forth the presence of DPA Microphones and Wisycom in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. Currently based in Austin, Texas, Mariano comes to DPA from Lectrosonics, Inc., where he provided sales support for the brand’s key clients, dealers and representatives in the region. He also served as the brand’s head of tech support, liaising between the repair team and customers.

Mariano brings a vast background of audio knowledge having previously worked as an independent live sound and studio engineer for a range of venues, such as Life Church, Family Church, Blotter Music (Warner Brothers Records), The Village, Benu Too! Co., and others. He also simultaneously provided audio equipment sales and support for Grandma’s Music & Sound in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Mariano focused in music production and engineering, with a minor in electronics and acoustics, following two years of study in astrophysics at the University of New Mexico. Mariano also studied music composition at Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio.

A versatile cinematographer with experience in all facets of video production and digital marketing, Divine will assist Marketing Manager Jarrod Renaud with U.S. marketing efforts from the company’s Longmont, Colorado office. A self-taught video professional, Divine joins DPA from TinkerMill, a non-profit makerspace in Longmont, where he served as Media Manager, providing a wide range of video, digital and social media support, strategic planning, and marketing efforts for the brand and members alike.

Prior to TinkerMill, Divine was Creative Director and Cinematographer at a Colorado-based production company, where he primarily provided strategic social media management. He also previously held a role as video producer, editor and content manager for Longmont Public Media, where he managed a variety of content for the region’s local television stations, apps, video streaming services and on-demand platforms. With video production at the heart of his passions, Divine also founded his own artistic film company, Echoscape, for which he writes, produces and directs a variety of films, from independent arthouse pieces to feature-length documentaries.