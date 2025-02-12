Marshall Announces New CVM-26 Housing Accessory for Compact and Miniature Cameras

TORRANCE, CA, FEBRUARY 12, 2025 — Marshall Electronics is now shipping the newest addition to the brand’s camera accessory line, the CVM-26 housing with sun hood for compact and miniature cameras.

The Marshall CVM-26 is an all-metal housing that protects cameras for various weather conditions. This durable housing is specifically designed for Marshall Electronics compact and miniature cameras. It has a three-position sun hood placement, four rubber shock mount gaskets and a removable mounting plate for durability. The CVM-26 also has stability for those point-of-view angles that require extra flexibility.

“The new Marshall CVM-26 housing is a great addition to our product line and will provide constant reliable camera protection,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “This accessory represents a valuable enhancement to the Marshall portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to continuously expanding our offerings to address a diverse range of client requirements.” The Marshall cameras compatible with the CVM-26 are the CV504, CV504-WP, CV508, CV566, CV568, CV574, CV570, CV346, CV348, CV366, CV368, CV370, CV374 and CV380-CS. Constructed of metal, the CVM-26 can hold a maximum camera weight of five pounds. The accessory has rugged camera housing for maximum protection and an ¼ inch mounting thread on the bottom base