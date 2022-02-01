VisionTek Celebrates 35 Years of Innovation and Enduring Partnerships

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VisionTek Products LLC, a leading manufacturer of award-winning, high-performance upgrades and accessories for PCs and Macs, is proud to celebrate its 35th year of business. Since its inception in 1988, VisionTek has been steadfast in its commitment to innovation, enduring partnerships, and brand endurance.





Over the years, VisionTek has grown from a small suburban Chicago firm to a global enterprise, offering a broad line of memory, video card, and a wide range of PC upgrade components. Since then, the company has adapted to the evolving technology market by expanding product offerings to include docking stations, video wall solutions, video cables, memory, solid-state drives, cables, adapters, power supplies, keyboards, mobile accessories, portable audio products, and much more​.

“Innovation is at the heart of VisionTek,” said Michael Innes, President of VisionTek Products. “Over 35 years, we have continually adapted to serve the changing needs of our customers. Our ‘Built to Last’ ethos underscores the endurance and quality of our products and our commitment to our customers.”

VisionTek has enjoyed long-term partnerships with industry leaders such as AMD’s Radeon graphics products group, Ingram Micro, D&H, Dell, and Intel’s Thunderbolt™ 3 product group, which have helped fuel the company’s innovation over the years​.

One of the latest company innovations, the VT7400, supports three 4K displays, providing clear and vivid displays, making it ideal for professionals who require multi-monitor setups, along with four USB Type-A and two USB Type-C ports, all through a single USB-C cable. Its universal compatibility, triple 4K display support (including Apple M1 and M2), fast charging, and data transfer speed outperform many similarly priced docks on the market today. The mix of ports is ideal for users who need to connect webcams, keyboards, mice, external speakerphones, flash drives, and other peripherals easily and conveniently​.

As VisionTek looks to the future, the company remains committed to innovation and its partnerships. “Our mission is to continue enhancing the tech upgrade experience across all platforms,” said Innes. “We are proud of the journey we’ve had over the past 35 years and are excited about the possibilities the next 35 years will bring.”

This week, VisionTek is launching 35 Days of Giveaways sweepstakes in celebration of 35 years in business. Contestants can enter to win here: https://visiontek.com/pages/visiontek-35-days-of-giveaways

