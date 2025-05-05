AIML Innovations Appoints Political Strategist and Public Affairs Leader, Michael Diamond, to Board of Directors

Appointment brings public policy expertise, strategic insight, and business development acumen as AIML accelerates global AI healthcare deployment.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. (“AIML” or the “Company“) (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Diamond to its Board of Directors (“Board“), effective immediately.

Mr. Diamond is ​a ​ Principal of Upstream Strategy Group, a respected public affairs and strategic communications firm. He also serves as the ​President ​ of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party and is widely regarded as one of Canada’s most influential voices in political strategy, regulatory affairs, and stakeholder engagement.

In addition to his deep expertise in public policy, Mr. Diamond brings a proven ability to build partnerships, drive business development, and align innovation with government priorities. His strategic lens and real-world experience at the intersection of politics, business, and innovation will directly support AIML’s efforts to scale its AI-powered health technologies across regulated markets.

Peter Kendall, President and Chief Commercialization Officer of AIML, stated: “We are excited to welcome Michael to our Board. He brings a unique combination of political acumen and commercial sensibility that will be critical as we expand our platform across public health systems, private markets, and global jurisdictions. His perspective will help us unlock new partnerships and navigate complex policy environments with confidence.”

Mr. Diamond’s appointment underscores AIML’s commitment to combining technological excellence with strong governance, stakeholder trust, and commercially viable growth strategies.

For more information about AIML :

For detailed information please see AIML’s website or the Company’s filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact:

Blake Fallis

(778) 405-0882

info@aiml-innovations.com

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AIML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence: (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Quantum Sciences Ltd. and NeuralCloud Solutions Inc, AI Rx Inc., strategic partnerships with Health Gauge Inc. (95.2% owned by AIML), and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company’s stakeholders. AIML’s shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “AIML”, the OTCQB Venture Market under “AIMLF”, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under “42FB”.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Peter Kendall, President, Chief Commercialization Officer, and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire