DPA Launches New MicroLock® Compact Microphone Connector

KOKKEDAL, DENMARK, JANUARY 16, 2025 ― DPA Microphones unveils MicroLock®,its new compact microphone connector, which builds on the strengths of the renowned MicroDot connector currently deployed with the brand’s microphones. The perfect solution for audio professionals seeking versatility and convenience in their equipment, MicroLock has a newly developed locking mechanism and compact design compatible with a variety of wireless systems. A dependable microphone connector with limitless flexibility, reassuring reliability and robust durability, MicroLock will be showcased at The 2025 NAMM Show (Booth 18206) and ISE 2025 (Stand 7P600).

“Innovation and advancements in materials and miniaturization, coupled with valuable market feedback, have enabled us to develop MicroLock,” says Helga Volha Somava, Product Management Director, DPA Microphones. “This new connector embodies DPA’s commitment to superior performance, providing an uncompromising solution for those who demand the best from their audio technology. Additionally, the brand’s flexible, broad adapter portfolio represents a secure investment, making it easier to switch to a new wireless system without having to replace microphones.”

MicroLock features a newly designed locking mechanism, which affords users a quick, easy and secure connection and an extra layer of protection against accidental disconnection during use.

Added to its flexibility and enhanced reliability is a significantly longer lifespan due to the upgraded materials and redesigned construction. The connector has a more robust, solid metal body, while the improved electrical design offers enhanced stability and reliability of the signal.

AV rental companies will appreciate the immediate advantages of MicroLock, as it allows them to rent out the same microphone fleet across the various wireless systems they have in stock.

DPA will introduce the MicroLock connector first with its omnidirectional miniature microphones and passive adapters, followed by the cardioid variants. The company will also update its active connectors, cables and associated options.

MicroLock is fully backwards compatible with existing MicroDot solutions.

For more information, visit www.dpamicrophones.com/microlock