QuickLink’s Latest Variations of Award-winning StudioPro™ Solution Make InfoComm 2025 Debut

ORLANDO, FL – MAY 13, 2025 – QuickLink, the leading global provider of multi-camera video productions and remote contributions, will present two new models of its renowned QuickLink StudioPro™ video production platform, StudioPro-NDI and StudioPro-3, at InfoComm 2025 (Booth 4643). QuickLink StudioPro is ideal for a wide range of production applications from live events to various AV scenarios including houses of worship, education, corporate and government environments.

The world’s easiest-to-use 4K video production platform, QuickLink StudioPro delivers a true-to-life ultra-low latency production experience without the complexity of legacy systems. To complement its existing 12G-SDI and ST 2110 models, the StudioPro product line is now available with 3G-SDI and NDI models, fitting a range of different workflows and applications.

The new StudioPro-3 fills a need in the marketplace for an HD-version of QuickLink’s video production platform while the new StudioPro-NDI offers 10GB and 2.5GB Ethernet Interfaces. Both new variations feature a host of new features such as incorporated Reliable Rugged Chassis (RRC™) technology and built-in NewBlue Captivate™ graphics. Additionally, these latest enhancements were designed with the evolution of Mix/Effects (M/Es) methodology in mind and now offer complete flexibility, streamlining the creative process and resolving many of the limitations of M/Es.

With an astounding one-frame delay, QuickLink StudioPro is designed for both large-scale and intimate productions, and ensures flawless synchronization between stage speakers and large projected screens or video walls for live presentations. StudioPro functions similarly to a video-based Microsoft PowerPoint. Each scene is like a slide, allowing users to add multiple layers, effortlessly switching between scenes to create amazing productions.

These tailor-made StudioPro models deliver the perfect solution for those looking to create high-quality live video productions with an easy-to-use interface that provides endless possibilities. The StudioPro suite, including StudioPro-NDI, comes officially NDI Certified, guaranteed to connect seamlessly and perform up to the NDI standards of efficiency, interoperability and quality in any setup.

Utilizing built-in, industry-best QuickLink StudioEdge™ technology, remote guests are seamlessly integrated with Zoom, Microsoft Teams and QuickLink StudioCall, and other camera feeds, audio sources, images, videos and graphics.